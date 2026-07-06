A young Nigerian tailor has explained why he no longer accepts female apprentices in his fashion business

The fashion designer said his decision was based on a recurring experience he had noticed while training some of his female apprentices

According to him, their emotions often got in the way of learning the tailoring skill, causing him to stop taking female trainees for the time being

A Nigerian tailor has stirred conversations online after opening up about why he no longer accepts female apprentices into his fashion business.

He shared a video explaining the reason behind his decision, which he described as the result of his personal experiences while training apprentices.

Nigerian tailor shares reason for banning female apprentices. Photo credit: @necherem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tailor explains why he stops accepting female apprentices

According to the tailor identified on TikTok as @necherem, he has temporarily stopped taking female apprentices because some of them eventually develop romantic feelings for him during the course of their training.

He noted that the situation often affects their ability to focus on learning the tailoring profession, making it difficult for them to gain the knowledge and experience they came for.

The tailor did not indicate that the decision would be permanent, noting instead that he had stopped accepting female apprentices 'for now'.

His revelation quickly attracted attention on social media, with many users sharing differing opinions on whether such experiences were enough to justify his decision.

While explaining his stance, the tailor maintained that his priority was ensuring apprentices acquired the necessary skills to succeed in the fashion industry.

According to him, once romantic feelings begin to develop, the training process is no longer as effective because attention shifts away from learning the craft.

Nigerian tailor shares why he no longer trains female apprentices. Photo credit: @necherem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

For that reason, he said he considered it better to pause the admission of female apprentices rather than continue encountering the same challenge.

Reactions as tailor bans female apprentices

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Nancy Baby said:

"First time here am coming to your shop to do my upgrade, you must employ me oo nice work more customers."

@Efoghere Augustinah eguono said:

"Me way be say I fit dey give signs like say I get feeling for you,but no fall oo i like to play allot oo."

@LLH | Braider In Surulere said:

"Mine was making advances even when married , had to leave for mental health."

@mhiz Blissful(aks finnest) said:

"Pick me I no go fall for u but I go just marry u sharp sharp please."

@RACHY GEO said:

"Me wey lost my feelings the day wey i lost my papa abeg nothing concern me with feelings o."

@Ccioma said:

"That’s fair. Boundaries are important in work, but don’t punish all women because of few experiences."

@Soweto baby said:

"There is difference between business and pleasure one can't mix both together if not there will be room for unseriousness and lack of displine is better you know why you there at an apprentice a business place is not a love garden."

@faithamarachi675 added:

"Am doing my upgrade on males wear and my Boss is handsome but omor make i secure the bag first make my money no waist biko that's the main target."

See the post below:

Lady approaches man for relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady saw a man who she liked, and she could not control the urge to approach him for a relationship.

The lady slid into the man's DM and made her feelings known to him, but his response left her embarrassed.

Source: Legit.ng