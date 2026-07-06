Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away, leaving fans, family, and colleagues in mourning

The heartbreaking news was announced by a close friend, with emotional tributes and prayers pouring in across social media

A brand she collaborated with also paid tribute, remembering her impact and the legacy she leaves behind

Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago has reportedly passed away, leaving fans and loved ones in deep sorrow.

The heartbreaking news was shared by her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Popular TikToker Hadiza Mago dies, leaving fans in deep mourning. Credit: @hadizahmago1

Source: Instagram

Safiyya narrated their last moments together, revealing that they had spoken late into the night before she woke up to the devastating news. She wrote:

“Inalillahi wa inna ilaihirraju’un😭😭😭 EVERYTHING WAS FINE YESTERDAY, we were chatting, talking all night till we both went to bed just to WAKE UP to see that You’re gone hadi😭💔 My Sweet Angel😭💔 You left a HOLE in me that will never fill up😭 Allah Ubangiji Ya jikanki da Rahma, Allah Yasa kin huta, I’m deeply in pain and Unimaginably hurting😭💔 ALLAH YA JIKANKI HADIZA📿🤲🏼😭.”

Her tribute drew an outpouring of prayers and condolences from fans and well-wishers across social media.

A brand she worked closely with, Monga Motors, also expressed grief in a touching statement:

“Today, I lost someone who wasn't just creating content for me, she was part of the journey. Hadiza Mago, your kindness, dedication, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. May Allah (SWT) forgive your shortcomings, widen and illuminate your grave, make it a garden from the gardens of Jannah, and grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

"May He also give your family, loved ones, and all of us the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. You will always be remembered in our du'as. Rest in peace, Hadiza.”

Hadiza Mago’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her fans, family, and collaborators, with many remembering her for her vibrant personality and inspiring content.

See the tribute below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ann Blyth, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, died at the age of 98. ABC’s George Pennacchio reported her passing on Thursday, June 25, noting that she died the previous day from natural causes.

Born Anne Blythe in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1928, she dropped the “e” from her name as her career blossomed.

After her father left the family, Blyth’s mother moved her and her sister to New York City, where Blyth began acting on the radio at just five years old. By nine, she had joined the New York Children’s Opera Company.

“Life was one big struggle then, but mother managed somehow to keep me in parochial school and later in professional school,” Blyth recalled in a 1952 interview with The New York Times. “She provided me with singing and dramatic lessons besides.”

Her Broadway debut came in 1941’s Watch on the Rhine, which toured nationally and even performed for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

That tour brought her to Los Angeles, where she signed with Universal and made her film debut in 1944’s Chip Off the Old Block, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The following year, Blyth was loaned to Warner Bros. for Mildred Pierce, starring opposite Joan Crawford. At just 16 years old, she played Veda, the manipulative daughter, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

“She just blew everybody away,” film noir historian Alan Rode told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “It’s certainly Joan Crawford’s movie, but she is really the spine of the movie. She is the epitome of the film noir daughter from hell. It’s just an amazing performance that stands the test of time.” Blyth herself once explained her approach: “I always had a terrific imagination and the ability to be somebody else.”

Though a back injury briefly slowed her career, Blyth went on to star in more than two dozen films over the next decade, including The Great Caruso (1951), Rose Marie (1954), and Kismet (1955). She also charmed audiences in Mr Peabody and the Mermaid (1948), playing the mute mermaid.

Tributes pour in after the tragic passing of TikToker Hadiza Mago. Credit: @hadizamago1

Source: TikTok

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng