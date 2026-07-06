Another video of Hanks Anuku in public has sparked fresh concerns over his well-being

The Nollywood actor, despite being well-dressed, left many worried over how he conversed with people in the video

This comes shortly after his management addressed a viral video where he was sighted on the streets

Popular actor Hanks Anuku has once again been filmed in the Wuse area of Abuja, stirring sympathy from netizens, who expressed worry about his current state.

The new video shared by an X user @General_Somto on Monday, July 6, 2026, showed the veteran actor seated outdoors near what looked like a street-side spot.

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku spotted in public again. Credit: hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

While he was well-dressed in a striking red outfit with jewellery, including chains and watches, Anuku's gestures as he conversed with other people in the background of the video stirred concerns.

The video comes days after the Nollywood actor's manager, Moses Allen, addressed the concerns over a past video of Anuku on the roadside, insisting there was no cause for alarm.

Allen explained that many people misunderstood Anuku because of his unique personality and artistic lifestyle.

According to him, the actor often immersed himself in imaginative situations that can easily be misinterpreted by those watching from a distance.

Nigerians call for support for actor Hanks Anuku as another video of actor in public emerges online. Credit: hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

The video showing Hanks Anuku conversing with people that sparks fresh concerns is below:

What people said about Hanks Anuku

The latest video has reignited conversations. While some netizens defended the actor's right to privacy, others called for meaningful assistance for the actor rather than just sharing videos.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

moneyovergossip said:

"His worst mistake is relocating from Asaba to Abuja."

Eured4 commented

"That’s why I keep saying acting is some times not make belief. Some times actors play their character in reality."

kelecas70 said:

"Honestly It's enough. Stop recording him. Stop posting him. We're all aware of his situation, whoever wants to help will reach out to him. it's not funny anymore."

andrearudison said:

"He is not insane. All the information circulated about him is false. Despite having family and friends, none have indicated that he is mentally unstable."

BELLApki said:

"Can Davido please help me take this guy alone his has been my favorite actor since I was a child I know for sure he needs help in some ways I can read it on his face please I cry whenever I see him this way. Which I’ve I could take him alone."

heisenejii said:

"Make Una leave this man to rest na. What’s the deal with always shoving a camera in his face whenever you see him?"

swaagsphotos said:

:"This is how we kept sighting Majek Fasek until the guy kpuff!"

Hanks Anuku claps back at critics

Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.

In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.

He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.

Source: Legit.ng