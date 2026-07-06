Hanks Anuku: Another Video of Actor in Public Sparks Fresh Concerns, “It’s Not Funny Anymore”
- Another video of Hanks Anuku in public has sparked fresh concerns over his well-being
- The Nollywood actor, despite being well-dressed, left many worried over how he conversed with people in the video
- This comes shortly after his management addressed a viral video where he was sighted on the streets
Popular actor Hanks Anuku has once again been filmed in the Wuse area of Abuja, stirring sympathy from netizens, who expressed worry about his current state.
The new video shared by an X user @General_Somto on Monday, July 6, 2026, showed the veteran actor seated outdoors near what looked like a street-side spot.
While he was well-dressed in a striking red outfit with jewellery, including chains and watches, Anuku's gestures as he conversed with other people in the background of the video stirred concerns.
The video comes days after the Nollywood actor's manager, Moses Allen, addressed the concerns over a past video of Anuku on the roadside, insisting there was no cause for alarm.
Allen explained that many people misunderstood Anuku because of his unique personality and artistic lifestyle.
According to him, the actor often immersed himself in imaginative situations that can easily be misinterpreted by those watching from a distance.
The video showing Hanks Anuku conversing with people that sparks fresh concerns is below:
What people said about Hanks Anuku
The latest video has reignited conversations. While some netizens defended the actor's right to privacy, others called for meaningful assistance for the actor rather than just sharing videos.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:
moneyovergossip said:
"His worst mistake is relocating from Asaba to Abuja."
Eured4 commented
"That’s why I keep saying acting is some times not make belief. Some times actors play their character in reality."
kelecas70 said:
"Honestly It's enough. Stop recording him. Stop posting him. We're all aware of his situation, whoever wants to help will reach out to him. it's not funny anymore."
andrearudison said:
"He is not insane. All the information circulated about him is false. Despite having family and friends, none have indicated that he is mentally unstable."
BELLApki said:
"Can Davido please help me take this guy alone his has been my favorite actor since I was a child I know for sure he needs help in some ways I can read it on his face please I cry whenever I see him this way. Which I’ve I could take him alone."
heisenejii said:
"Make Una leave this man to rest na. What’s the deal with always shoving a camera in his face whenever you see him?"
swaagsphotos said:
:"This is how we kept sighting Majek Fasek until the guy kpuff!"
Hanks Anuku claps back at critics
Legit.ng previously reported that Hanks Anuku hit back at critics following the circulation of a viral video that sparked concern about his well-being.
In a video shared by a man who claimed to have met him, Anuku appeared calm and composed as he addressed the controversy.
He dismissed the speculation and urged Nigerians to focus on pressing national issues instead of worrying about him.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng