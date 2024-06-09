Veteran Nigerian actor Hanks Anuku has finally come out to talk about the TikTok video of him roaming the streets of Asaba that went viral months ago

In an interview with Lucky Udu, Hanks shared how the viral clip nearly destroyed his life and left him in penury

He noted that he was never insane and was only trying to get in character by taking a walk when someone saw him, recorded him, and posted it online

Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku was recently on Lucky Udu's show, where he finally spoke about the multiple TikTok videos of him roaming the streets of Asaba like a madman, which went viral in 2022 and 2023.

Hanks Anuku shared while on Lucky's show that he was misrepresented in the viral clips. He noted that he was not mad and was never insane.

Nollywood veteran Hank Anuku finally tells his side of the viral clip of him roaming the streets of Asaba. Photo credit: @luckyudu/@ha1962anukuha

The veteran shared that when the video was recorded, he was trying to take a walk to get into character. He didn't know someone was recording him.

He shared that the character he was supposed to play was that of a mad person, and he needed inspiration to interpret the role, which was why he took a stroll. However, things got out of hand, and it became difficult to explain to people that he was sane.

"I lost millions because of the clip" - Anuku

The actor shared that after the video went viral, he got blacklisted in Nollywood and lost a lot of money.

He couldn't get jobs. The Actor's Guild, Director's Guild and Producers Guild all blacklisted him.

Hanks Anuku also spoke about being an addict. He debunked the claim, noting that he isn't on drugs and has never been.

Watch the full interview below:

Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay and called on her colleagues to stop lying.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

