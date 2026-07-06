West African energy executives to visit Scotland for strategic partnerships and investment opportunities this September

High-level delegation emphasises pre-arranged business meetings to facilitate real commercial outcomes

Scotland aims to support West Africa's energy transition with expertise in offshore oil, renewables, and carbon capture

Senior energy executives from across West Africa will travel to Aberdeen, Scotland, this September for a high-level business delegation aimed at securing strategic partnerships, attracting investment, and accelerating the region's energy transition.

The four-day programme, scheduled for September 1 to 4, 2026, is designed to connect African energy companies with Scotland's globally recognised expertise in offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon capture, and subsea engineering.

Nigeria joins West African Energy experts in Scotland to drive growth. Novatis

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Unlike traditional trade missions that often rely on informal networking, organisers say the initiative is structured around carefully planned business engagements intended to produce tangible commercial outcomes.

Bridging Scotland's expertise with West Africa's energy ambitions

The delegation is spearheaded by George Okoroma, an Aberdeenshire-based business analyst, in partnership with the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA).

According to the organisers, the programme comes at a crucial time as Scottish firms seek stronger entry into West Africa's fast-growing energy market while African companies search for technical partners to improve hydrocarbon production and advance cleaner energy solutions.

Okoroma, who serves as Senior Business Design and Analysis Lead at NatWest Group, said the initiative is focused on connecting West Africa's ambitious energy goals with Scotland's decades of technical experience.

"West African energy companies have world-class ambitions. What this delegation does is remove the barriers between those ambitions and the Scottish expertise that can help realise them. I am proud to be the bridge that makes that connection possible," he said.

Beyond his banking role, Okoroma also works with FIDIC Africa and recently led the launch of the organisation's e-magazine during its 2026 infrastructure conference in Ghana.

Pre-arranged meetings to deliver real business results

A key feature of the programme is its emphasis on pre-qualified business meetings rather than chance encounters.

Participants will attend the Energy Exports Conference on September 2 and 3, while also taking part in exclusive one-on-one meetings with Scottish companies, private industry roundtables, and guided visits to Aberdeen Harbour and leading energy training facilities.

The itinerary also includes a VIP networking dinner, creating additional opportunities for executives and industry leaders to establish long-term commercial relationships.

Organisers said every engagement has been carefully planned to maximise value.

"Too often, international visits rely on chance encounters and missed opportunities. This delegation removes that uncertainty. Every meeting is pre-qualified, every introduction is purposeful, and every moment is designed to deliver value and results," they said.

Focus on offshore energy, renewables and investment

Scotland hopes to leverage its extensive experience in offshore oil and gas, offshore wind development, hydrogen production, subsea engineering, and carbon capture technologies to support West Africa's evolving energy landscape.

For African participants, the delegation offers direct access to suppliers, project developers, technology providers, and experts discussing well intervention, renewable energy, financing models, and infrastructure development.

Delegates will also receive tailored logistical and business support throughout the programme.

Limited slots available for senior energy executives

To maintain a highly focused experience, SABA has limited participation to a select number of senior professionals from across West Africa's energy sector. Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Top energy experts converge in Scotland to drive growth and investment opportunities. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Organisers added that the initiative extends beyond the September visit. Okoroma will continue providing business development, representation, and market-entry support for West African companies seeking to establish or expand their presence in Scotland through strategic partnerships and long-term investment opportunities.

Africa's dual energy crisis

We shared details about Africa's pressing dual energy crisis, emphasising the urgent need for equitable strategic partnerships to enhance renewable energy access for over 600 million people while addressing climate change impacts.

With Africa contributing less than 3% to global emissions yet facing dire consequences, the continent's future hinges on leveraging its vast renewable resources and fostering meaningful collaboration for sustainable growth.

Source: Legit.ng