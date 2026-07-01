Hanks Anuku's manager has addressed growing concerns after a viral video showed the actor lying beside a road in Abuja

Moses Allen insisted the veteran actor is mentally sound, describing him as a deeply creative artist often misunderstood by the public

The clarification came days after old videos of Anuku resurfaced online, reigniting conversations about his health and well-being.

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku recently trended after a recent video of him in Abuja made the rounds on social media.

Legit.ng reports that in the clip, the actor was seen in Wuse 2, Abuja, wearing a black top, jeans, and sneakers while sitting close to a roadside with a disposable cup in his hand. At different moments, he appeared to be speaking to himself, leaving many social media users concerned about his well-being.

The video left some netizens worried, with many Nigerians referencing previous reports about the actor's struggles and wondering if he was facing another difficult period.

Hanks Anuku was seen Abuja while sitting close to a roadside. Photos: Hanks Anuku.

Source: Instagram

However, his manager, Moses Allen, has now addressed the concerns, insisting there is no cause for alarm.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, Allen explained that many people misunderstood Anuku because of his unique personality and artistic lifestyle.

According to him, the veteran actor often immerses himself in imaginative situations that can easily be misinterpreted by those watching from a distance.

"So I understand you guys might have seen a video and then care to ask. It's better to ask than to start making presumptions," Allen said.

He added that creative people often think differently from the average person.

He stated:

"Hanks is a character; he's an actor. Most of what he does is in a different world of his own. People mistake it for madness or craziness. No. An artist is actually never really normal because your presence is in a different creative realm."

Allen stressed that there was nothing unusual about the actor sitting quietly by the roadside while talking to himself.

"What is wrong with someone sitting down by the grass and talking to himself while having a drink? Maybe he was rehearsing or imagining a scenario."

Allen maintained that Anuku remains responsible and committed to his family despite the public perception created by viral clips.

According to him, the actor has never been in a better mental state.

He added:

"I've been his manager for years. Kindly let the world know that the legend Hanks Chukwuemeka Anuku is sound and has, in fact, never been in a better mental state than now."

The manager also challenged critics to speak directly with the actor before making assumptions about his health.

Hanks Anuku's manager insists the veteran actor is mentally sound, describing him as a deeply creative artist. Photo: Hanks Anuku.

Source: Instagram

Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay and called on her colleagues to stop lying.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

Source: Legit.ng