Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku stirred concern after a video showing him sitting by a roadside in Abuja surfaced online

The eyewitness who shared the clip insists it is recent, and pushed back claims that it is an old video from a movie set

As reactions continue to pour in, questions are being raised over the actor's well-being and whether help has reached him

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has sparked concern after being allegedly spotted sitting alone by a roadside in Abuja.

An eyewitness, identified as X user @Anthony Ehilebo, shared a video of the actor sitting in a grassy area, holding what appeared to be a cup.

New video of Hanks Anuku by the roadside gets people talking as eyewitness speaks out. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

Though the exact location wasn’t disclosed, Ehilebo insisted it was in Abuja.

“Hanks Anuku… sighted on the streets of Abuja.. Mental health Coverage in Nigeria is shiit.” @AnthonyEhilebo wrote

The video quickly drew reactions online. One netizen, @LSdolor13846, cautioned against spreading old clips for engagement:

“Pls ppl should stop posting things like this for engagements, likes n views, this was the same video someone posted few yrs ago wen dey said dey saw him in Edo state Benin city n he was on set dat day.”

Ehilebo, however, dismissed that claim, stressing that the video was recent and authentic:

“There was no set.. I saw him and made this video myself.. He was pissed.. and did not look good.. He needs help.. mental help assistance…”

Another user, @gstan86, asked if the scene was part of a movie, but Ehilebo replied:

“No it is not.. I made this video myself.”

In a follow-up post, Ehilebo raised further alarm, writing:

“Why is Hanks Anuku laying on the road in Wuse 2... is there any help that can be rendered. or does he have to die too? It’s 5.47pm in front of Barkangizo.”

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hanks Anuku had had to beg for money from good-hearted Nigerians, days after his video at the petrol station went viral.

This was after Hanks made headlines during a brief chat with a stranger at a petrol station in Asaba.

The actor recently posted a video on Instagram showing himself in better shape than he was in the viral video, further emphasising his positive impact on the country.

Hanks ended his plea for help by providing his bank account information to anyone who was willing to donate.

"I have worked for this country. I have attained the height of a legend. I implore Nigerians to support me; no amount is too small."

In the video's caption, he wrote, "I thank u all fans n my guvnor sheriff. I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer,so it's good to let u all know what I'm going through. I have a family n will love to get all the help from u all. Dropping my account details nothing is ever too small.0760704404 H.C.Anuku Access Bank.

THANKS FOR YOUR HELP."

Netizens react to Hank Anuku's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jossiemcdun said:

"They won’t care for him now until he’s gone then his colleagues will be able to have a fashion parade for him in the name of burial 🪦 ceremonies."

__veector_fx said:

"And we saw something like this around a year ago and he said he was acting oo. This is acting too??"

bodifidence_by_nini said:

"They are always sighting him, make them carry am go rehab too. He go sha get people way he day close to for the industry?"

owenwilliams.ng said:

"We all watching this legend goin slowly, God forbid anytin happen, na there many of us go start typing shiit..metal health facilities in nigeria is a shiit and zero..God abeg o."

Hanks Anuku seen by the roadside as eyewitness reveals his experience. Credit: @hanksanuku

Source: Instagram

Actress Adanma Luke 'knocks' Shan George over Hank Anuku

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that actress Adanma Luke joined other Nigerians to react to an alleged viral video of Nollywood's Hank Anuku.

Taking a jab at fellow actress Shan George, Adanma insisted that the actor was not okay as she called on her colleagues to stop the lies.

The movie star's statement puzzled social media users as they contemplated who to believe.

Source: Legit.ng