Political thugs allegedly stabbed Ustaz Ridwan Dauda, an Islamiyya teacher and father of five, to death in Bauchi metropolis on Sunday

The fatal attack followed a dispute after Dauda objected to thugs pasting a politician's poster on the wall of his building

Bauchi State Police Command had not confirmed the incident as of the time of filing the report, with the PPRO yet to respond

A middle-aged Islamic studies teacher, Ustaz Ridwan (Rilwanu) Dauda, was allegedly killed by suspected political thugs in Bauchi metropolis on Sunday, July 5, after he objected to them pasting a politician's campaign poster on the wall of his building near the JEDCO transformer in the Karofin-Madaki neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen, said that Dauda had warned one of the men not to affix the poster to the building's wall, but the individual ignored him and proceeded anyway.

Ustaz Dauda, an Islamiyya teacher and father of five, was allegedly killed by political thugs on Sunday, July 5. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The suspect then contacted an associate, who also arrived at the scene and continued with the pasting, triggering a heated argument between both parties.

During the confrontation, one of the thugs pulled out a dagger and stabbed Dauda in the chest before fleeing the scene. Neighbours who witnessed the incident rushed to his aid and transported him to a hospital, but he died before reaching medical care, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Who was Ustaz Ridwan Dauda?

A resident who spoke to journalists described the deceased as a well-mannered and hardworking individual who supplemented his income as an Islamiyya teacher by taking on casual work such as security guarding and firewood splitting. He is survived by a wife and five children.

Community member Bukhari Mu'azu Abubakar, writing on his Facebook account, condoled with the family and called on security agencies to investigate both the immediate and underlying circumstances of the killing.

He also urged community elders and local leaders to put measures in place to prevent similar tragedies.

Abubakar further advised that politicians and their supporters should be prohibited from defacing private and public property with campaign logos, posters, and promotional materials, warning that such conduct risks provoking dangerous confrontations.

Police yet to confirm killing

As of the time this report was filed, the Bauchi State Police Command had not officially confirmed the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, did not respond to a message sent to his WhatsApp number seeking comment, Leadership reported.

Residents of Karofin-Madaki have called on security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the attack, stressing that justice for the Dauda family must be pursued without delay.

Thugs shoot popular APC member

Previously, Legit.ng reported that there was tension in Osun as a popular member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeek Mustapha, was reportedly shot by some suspected political thugs on Saturday, June 27.

A witness and resident of the Oluode-Aranyin, where the incident happened, disclosed that the assailants came into the area with an unmarked brown Sienna vehicle and started shooting into the air sporadically.

Source: Legit.ng