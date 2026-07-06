NNPC Reduces Petrol Price: List of 10 States With Lowest Rates
- Latest petrol prices at NNPC filling stations show wide price variations across Nigeria, ranging from N1,170 to N1,395 per litre
- Yobe, Bauchi and Sokoto recorded the highest pump prices, while Lagos and Ogun posted the lowest
- The latest pricing reflects regional differences in fuel distribution and transportation costs
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reduced petrol price across its filling stations nationwide, with many now selling below N1,200.
Data obtained by Legit.ng showed that NNPC's retail stations across the country are selling between N1,170 and N1,395 per litre, depending on their location.
Lagos and Ogun recorded the lowest pump price at N1,170 per litre from N1,210, while the price list shows that Yobe recorded the highest pump price at N1,395 per litre.
Other states with high petrol prices include Bauchi (N1,385), Sokoto (N1,378), Plateau (N1,375), and Benue and Zamfara (N1,370 each).
Also, Kaduna (N1,365), Niger (N1,364), Kogi (N1,360), Adamawa (N1,355), and Gombe (N1,345) are among the northern states with high petrol prices.
Abuja (N1,210), Osun (N1,220), Kano (N1,222), Ondo and Rivers (N1,230 each), and several southern states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, and Jigawa, where NNPC retail stations are located, sell petrol for N1,235 per litre at the time of reporting.
Here is a snapshot of petrol prices by states
Top 10 states with the highest NNPC petrol prices
- Yobe – N1,395
- Bauchi – N1,385
- Sokoto – N1,378
- Plateau – N1,375
- Katsina – N1,377
- Benue – N1,370
- Zamfara – N1,370
- Kaduna – N1,365
- Niger – N1,364
- Kogi – N1,360
Top 10 states with the lowest NNPC petrol prices
- Lagos – N1,170
- Ogun – N1,170
- Abuja – N1,210
- Osun – N1,220
- Kano – N1,222
- Ondo – N1,230
- Rivers – N1,230
- Abia – N1,235
- Akwa Ibom – N1,235
- Anambra – N1,235
Dangote price adjustment triggers changes
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its wholesale petrol price by over N200 per litre in the last month.
The latest adjustment came on July 2, 2026, when the refinery lowered its ex-depot price by N50, bringing it down from N1,125 to N1,075 per litre, Punch reports.
The ex-depot price is the rate at which refineries sell petrol to marketers before additional costs such as transportation, distribution, and retailers' margins are added.
Dangote Refinery opens petrol sales
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.
The move is expected to reshape competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.
The refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.