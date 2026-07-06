Latest petrol prices at NNPC filling stations show wide price variations across Nigeria, ranging from N1,170 to N1,395 per litre

Yobe, Bauchi and Sokoto recorded the highest pump prices, while Lagos and Ogun posted the lowest

The latest pricing reflects regional differences in fuel distribution and transportation costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reduced petrol price across its filling stations nationwide, with many now selling below N1,200.

Data obtained by Legit.ng showed that NNPC's retail stations across the country are selling between N1,170 and N1,395 per litre, depending on their location.

Motorists in several states are paying less for petrol following NNPC's latest price adjustmen Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Lagos and Ogun recorded the lowest pump price at N1,170 per litre from N1,210, while the price list shows that Yobe recorded the highest pump price at N1,395 per litre.

Other states with high petrol prices include Bauchi (N1,385), Sokoto (N1,378), Plateau (N1,375), and Benue and Zamfara (N1,370 each).

Also, Kaduna (N1,365), Niger (N1,364), Kogi (N1,360), Adamawa (N1,355), and Gombe (N1,345) are among the northern states with high petrol prices.

Abuja (N1,210), Osun (N1,220), Kano (N1,222), Ondo and Rivers (N1,230 each), and several southern states, including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, and Jigawa, where NNPC retail stations are located, sell petrol for N1,235 per litre at the time of reporting.

Here is a snapshot of petrol prices by states

Top 10 states with the highest NNPC petrol prices

Yobe – N1,395

Bauchi – N1,385

Sokoto – N1,378

Plateau – N1,375

Katsina – N1,377

Benue – N1,370

Zamfara – N1,370

Kaduna – N1,365

Niger – N1,364

Kogi – N1,360

Top 10 states with the lowest NNPC petrol prices

Lagos – N1,170

Ogun – N1,170

Abuja – N1,210

Osun – N1,220

Kano – N1,222

Ondo – N1,230

Rivers – N1,230

Abia – N1,235

Akwa Ibom – N1,235

Anambra – N1,235

NNPC's latest price review reveals significant differences in petrol costs across the country Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote price adjustment triggers changes

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced its wholesale petrol price by over N200 per litre in the last month.

The latest adjustment came on July 2, 2026, when the refinery lowered its ex-depot price by N50, bringing it down from N1,125 to N1,075 per litre, Punch reports.

The ex-depot price is the rate at which refineries sell petrol to marketers before additional costs such as transportation, distribution, and retailers' margins are added.

Dangote Refinery opens petrol sales

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened the sale of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

The move is expected to reshape competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

The refinery said all qualified marketers can now purchase products directly from its loading gantry, widening access to locally refined petrol and allowing more participants to source fuel without going through intermediary arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng