Portable has revealed the heartbreaking reason he was unable to complete his education despite his desire to stay in school.

The singer said he hawked sachet water to survive because no one was willing to sponsor his education

Despite dropping out, the Zazuu crooner insisted he has not given up on his dream of earning a higher education qualification

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about the painful circumstances that forced him to abandon his education at a young age.

The Zazuu crooner revealed that poverty and a lack of support made it impossible for him to remain in school, despite his determination to succeed.

Portable shared the details during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he reflected on his childhood struggles and expressed hope that he would one day complete his education.

Portable says he hawked sachet water to survive because no one was willing to sponsor his education. Photos: Portable.

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he had to fend for himself while still pursuing his education.

Portable explained that he survived by hawking sachet water, using the little money he made to cater for his school expenses because there was no one to support him financially.

"I no finish school; the time wey I dey go school, I sell pure water, I no see anybody to sponsor me," he said.

Eventually, the financial burden became too much, forcing him to leave school before completing his education.

Despite dropping out years ago, Portable made it clear that his educational journey is not over.

The singer disclosed that he still plans to return to school and complete his studies whenever the opportunity presents itself.

"I will still finish school. I be student of Kwara Poly," he said.

Portable also revealed that while his siblings enjoyed educational support from their father, his own experience was different.

According to him, his father sponsored the education of his brothers and sisters while he was left to struggle because he was regarded as the "olodo" in the family.

"My papa send my brothers and sisters go school, na me be Olodo."

The singer added that life has since changed dramatically, as he now provides for the same family members despite once being underestimated.

"But now, na me dey feed all of them," he said.

Watch the X video of Portable speaking on his education struggles

Reactions trail Portable's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@G_ntility stated:

"Everything PORTABLE said on the podcast Portable said when he was in secondary school, he use to sell pure water to send himself to school, there was nobody to sponsor him, the school fees was high. He said he was a student of Kwara poly before he dropped out, he studied business admin. (Me wey dem dey call olodo na em dey feed my papa now). His dad didn’t send him to school but he sent his sisters and brothers and yet, government haven’t given them job. (Me wey dem dey call olodo, na still me dey feed them now)"

@fon4gud noted:

"Portable dey talk truth. Many people dey struggle to even finish school, talkless of getting job after. The system no dey favor anybody. Unemployment dey kill the youth spirit."

Portable insists he has not given up on his dream of earning a higher education qualification. Photo: Portable.

Source: Instagram

Portable leaks Ashabi's chat with alleged lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable leaked a private WhatsApp chat involving Ashabi Simple and an Islamic cleric amid their ongoing feud.

In the chat, Ashabi confessed her love for a man named Kenny Hussein, who is not the father of her children, and expressed frustration that her feelings were not returned.

Portable shared the chat online with the caption, “This life just be real loyalty pass juju,” following Ashabi’s earlier claim that he was a “one-minute man.

Source: Legit.ng