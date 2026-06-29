Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, has reportedly passed away

The news was first shared by close associates on social media, with heartfelt tributes highlighting his decades of ministry

As his family prepares an official statement, many are reflecting on the remarkable legacy he left behind

Archbishop Dr Richard Samuel Addae, the revered founder of Shiloh United Church and the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute in Kumasi, has passed away.

The news of his death on June 26, 2026, was first shared on Facebook by Kumasi-based content creator Kwabena Nsafoa, who revealed that he had known the Archbishop for over 30 years as a neighbour.

Founder of Shiloh United Church, Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, is dead Credit: El Son Clifford

Source: Instagram

Nsafoa paid tribute to him, writing: “Sofo Panyin,” a Twi term of respect for a senior pastor or man of God.

Hours earlier, another Facebook user, El Son Clifford, had also announced the passing of the Archbishop, posting:

“GREAT GIANT in the KINGDOM Business is GONE😭😭 HIS EMERITUS ARCHBISHOP DR. SAMUEL RICHARD ADDAE… #RestInGod #Granpaa.”

The cause of death has not yet been made public, and his family is expected to release an official statement soon.

See the post below:

Archbishop Addae’s Legacy in Kumasi

Archbishop Addae was a towering figure in Kumasi’s Christian community. He founded the Shiloh Bible College at Tanoso, which later became the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute, a centre for biblical education that attracted students from across the region.

Together with his late wife, Mrs Beatrice Addae, he also established Shiloh International School at Ampabame, a private primary and junior high school that educated generations of pupils. Mrs Addae, who served as the proprietress of the school, passed away some years before her husband.

Tributes have poured in from those who knew him:

Efo Agorkoli Dzakpata wrote: “He was Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, when I wanted to gain knowledge of the Bible, especially Eschatology, I attended his Bible college at IPT. May his soul rest in peace.”

Hon F. O. Dapaah added: “His late wife… Mrs Beatrice Addae. Son, Ross Addae. They established Shiloh International sch at Ampabame no 1, my former sch. May his soul RIP.”

Adwoa Serwaa Nuamah mourned: “Oh Agya Addae. A great bishop and dad to many. Beatrice and Linda’s dad.”

Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae's death shocks followers and well-wishers. Credit: El Son Clifford

Source: Instagram

Netizens mourn Samnuel Addae

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Addai Richard said:

"Rest in perfect peace. ARCHBISHOP DR. S. R, ADDAE."

Richard Kwame Oppong said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

Apostle Okai Emmanuel said:

"May His gentle soul rest in peace."

Larbi Samuel said:

"Rest in peace Dr."

Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35. Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot. Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

Source: Legit.ng