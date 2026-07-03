One of the wives of late diplomat Demola Seriki has cried out over her family issues in a series of videos on her Instagram page

The mother of two visited her late husband’s grave to report her co-wife, sharing what she is allegedly going through

Many social media users prayed for her and advised her to take the matter to court, while also discussing the challenges associated with polygamy

Sholape Seriki, widow of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, has cried out on social media over issues surrounding her late husband’s estate.

Seriki passed away in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Madrid, Spain. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram page, Sholape alleged that she received court documents from her co-wife, Wosilat Okoya, regarding properties belonging to their late husband.

Reactions as Demola Seriki’s wife calls out co-wife, Wosilat Okoya, over estate. Photo credit@demolaseriki/@wosilatokoya/@sholapeseriki

Source: Instagram

According to her, Wosilat is allegedly seeking a ₦50 million fine and an apology from her over matters relating to the estate.

She also claimed she had remained silent for some time, stating that her children had been bullied at school over their father’s estate.

The mother of two further alleged that she had approached Wosilat to resolve issues amicably concerning her children’s inheritance, but instead, she was taken to court.

“Today, I received a court letter from Wosilat Okoya regarding a vehicle she took, saying I should come and apologise or pay a ₦50 million fine. She wants to take all the properties. She wants to work with judges who will rule in her favour. Demola, these are your properties. Is this how you will watch your children be bullied?”

Sholape makes further allegations against Wosilat

Fans blame Demola Seriki as his widow calls out co-wife, Wosilat Okoya. Photo credit@demolaseriki

Source: Instagram

In another video, she alleged that she was not provided with her children’s school fees and that other assets were also being targeted.

She further claimed that after visiting Wosilat, some men allegedly attacked her children, but a tenant intervened and prevented further harm.

Sholape also alleged that Wosilat, who is reportedly laying claim to the properties, had previously left her husband and remarried twice.

She shared the videos on her Instagram page, where she made the allegations against her co-wife.

Here is the Instagram video of Sholape calling out her co-wife:

What fans said about Sholape Seriki's video

Here are some of the comments below:

@merefitth wrote:

"princess_sholape_demolaseriki Sis u should have advised him to put some properties in your children's name wen he was here, I know someone who did it, immediately her children were born.... now the man passed, d 1st wife grabbed d rest.... polygamy is what it is."

@bimboly said:

"Polygamy is an endless battle."

@itkjeemy wrote:

"This life is funny. The owner of the property is gone. There are rules governing inheritance. Let's us remember we will leave this life one day."

@rudyda stated:

"I am so emotional watching this. May Allah be with you and those amazing kids. This is heavy."

@tosinolivs commented:

"The annoying part is that these men will never learn from others mistakes. If you are polygamist put proper arrangement in place that will outlive you."

@prettyyetymama reacted:

"Only God can fight for this woman. This is too much for her and the children. Iku ba ola je oooooo."

Widow drags Patence Ozokwo over husband's land

Legit.ng had reported that actress Patience Ozokwo, aka Mama G, had broken her silence after being called out by a widow and her daughter over a land dispute.

The widow, who was supported by her daughter in a viral video, claimed her husband's land was sold to Patience Ozokwo without her consent.

Patience Ozokwo, in a reaction, cleared the air as she took legal action, stirring reactions from many online.

Source: Legit.ng