Morayo Brown has recounted a disturbing phone call and a series of attacks she faced over her interviews with prominent figures

The media personality narrated how she received a call from an individual who rained curses on her over questions she asked her guests

Morayo Brown also defended her profession, sharing why she has earned the right to ask her guests questions

Television host and media personality Morayo Brown caused a stir on social media on Friday, July 3, 2026, after she opened up about a phone call she received from an individual who rained curses on her over questions she asked guests during interviews.

Brown, the host of The Morayo Show whose latest interview with actress Toyin Abraham went viral on social media, shared the experience in a video and stated that she was disturbed that someone would attack her for doing her job.

TV show host Morayo Brown defends the questions she asked her guests during interviews. Credit: morayobrown

Source: Instagram

The media personality who appeared to be saddened by the attack revealed the caller used several “unprintable words” and cursed her repeatedly for the questions she asked during her interviews.

Brown, who stated that she was unfamiliar with such behaviour because she did not grow up around people who used curses, revealed that she had learned over the years to ignore negative comments on social media.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, the media personality maintained that asking questions was her job.

Defending her approach, Brown noted her decades-long experience in the media, insisting she had earned the right to ask difficult questions.

“I’ve been in the media for 21 years. I’ve been on television for 12 years, every single day, Monday to Friday, hosting a TV show. There are only a handful of Nigerians who have that experience.

She also explained that she always respected the boundaries of her guests, noting that some preferred to receive questions beforehand while others simply highlighted topics they did not want discussed.

TV show host Morayo Brown expresses disappointment following disturning phone call. Credit: morayobrown

Source: Instagram

Her comments come amid recent conversations over interviews with prominent figures like veteran actress Ireti Doyle, who declined to speak about her divorce from actor Patrick Doyle during an appearance on The Morayo Show, stating that it was “none of your business.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Morayo Brown questioned Toyin Abraham about her reported rift with Funke Akindele.

The video of Morayo Brown sharing the disturbing phone call she received is below:

Reactions to Morayo Brown's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

toyin_abraham commented:

"I had so much positivity on the show, thanks for having me🙏🙏 it’s fine sis just kindly ignore her pls."

deyemitheactor commented:

"I am so sorry about this lunacy. I totally appreciated how you saw immediately that I wasn’t emotionally ready to give an answer and gracefully let it be."

officialsholakosoko wrote:

"The curses turns to prayers for you cos you haven't done anything wrong. Reasoning is alien, and emotions is africa."

Morayo Afolabi charges Annie Idibia

Legit.ng previously reported that the TV host made headlines after she encouraged actress Annie Idibia.

She shared her opinion about music star 2baba dumping Annie and going into a relationship with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie, sparking debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng