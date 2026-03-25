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Actress Ireti Doyle Explains Why She Didn’t Drag Ex-Husband Patrick Doyle After Divorce
Celebrities

Actress Ireti Doyle Explains Why She Didn’t Drag Ex-Husband Patrick Doyle After Divorce

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has opened up on why she refused to address her divorce from ex-husband Patrick Doyle publicly
  • The veteran actress explained that the only people she owed explanations to were family and friends who attended their 2004 wedding, not strangers on the internet
  • Ireti advised people going through breakups to focus on healing and self-reflection rather than ranting online, noting that no one ever wins on the internet

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Veteran Nollywood actress Ireti Olusola Doyle has revealed why she chose not to publicly criticise her former husband, Patrick Doyle, after their marriage ended.

Recall that the two were married in 2004, and in 2023, Ireti confirmed their divorce in a social media post, noting that she would continue to use the Doyle name because of the brand she had built with it.

Ireti Doyle explains why she wouldn't become clickbait after divorcing Patrick Doyle, advises people to heal privately instead of ranting online
Ireti Doyle reveals why she refused to publicly discuss her divorce from Patrick Doyle, says social media users don't care about people's pain. Photo: iretidoyle/cable/patrickdoylemedia
Source: Instagram

During an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown on The Morayo Show aired on YouTube on 24 March, the actress explained that she kept silent about the divorce because she believed it was not for public discussion.

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She said the only people entitled to any explanation were her family members and the close friends who witnessed their wedding.

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She said:

“First of all, you didn’t hear anything because it was none of your business. Two people come together to get married, and there’s a celebration. Sadly, something goes wrong, and you can no longer continue your journey together. The only people you owe an explanation to, if at all, are those small family and friends who gathered on day one.”

Ireti Doyle added that social media audiences do not care about people’s private struggles and that no one gains by ranting online.

She explained that she would never allow herself to be used as clickbait or perform for strangers on the internet.

The veteran actress advised people going through breakups to spend more time speaking to themselves, understanding what went wrong, and going deep within, rather than ranting on the internet.

She said: “You see, the larger audience you’re performing for does not care. I personally would never knowingly give myself up as clickbait. You’re never going to win, so who are you explaining your matter to? The end of a long-term relationship, let alone marriage, is painful. Whatever the circumstances, not apportioning blame is painful. You need to spend the energy you’re using to perform for an audience who doesn’t care to sit down, go deep within, understand what went wrong for the sole purpose of not making the same mistake again.”

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Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ireti Doyle's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Iamkolotayo said:

"I love the first statement. It's none of your business."

@Dreezii_ commented:

"Nice—there's a lot to learn from this. She didn't fall for the bait or put her business out there, unlike some people who are always eager to. Listen carefully before you answer."

@folatheicon wrote:

"Exactly, as it should be. Interviewers need to learn some boundaries."

@Rebeccagbemudia reacted:

"Cause tell me why this question is Morayo's business. Abi she thinks she has the supremacy for going past her boundaries ni?"
Ireti Doyle addresses silence on Patrick Doyle divorce, says performing for social media audience who doesn't care is pointless and draining
Ireti Doyle opens up on staying silent about Patrick Doyle divorce, says it was no one's business to know. Photo: iretidoyle/patrickdoylemedia
Source: Instagram

Ireti Doyle speaks on social media toxicity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ireti Doyle raised concerns about the growing toxicity of social media and how it affects her peace of mind.

The actress shared that she had to step away for a month, describing the online space as too noisy for her “quiet soul” and urging people to protect themselves.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, where he covers entertainment news, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, alongside work in storytelling, transcription, and administrative support.

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