Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara commissioned the reconstructed Egwi-Afara-Mba Road in Etche LGA on Tuesday

The 12.1-kilometre road project began in November 2024 and was described as conceived during one of the toughest periods of Fubara's administration

Fubara also pledged to build a standard medical facility in Etche before his tenure ends, responding to a request from the local government chairman

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday commissioned the reconstructed Egwi-Afara-Mba Road in Etche Local Government Area, pledging that his administration would keep delivering infrastructure despite the limited time remaining in office.

The road, which stretches 12.1 kilometres, was reconstructed over a period beginning in November 2024.

Governor Fubara commissions Egwi-Afara-Mba Road in Etche, showcasing Rivers State infrastructure progress. Photo credit: KSCFubara/x

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Fubara said the decision to push ahead with the project was made during one of the most challenging phases of his administration, driven by the belief that future generations would judge the work done rather than the difficulties faced at the time.

Fubara's promise to Etche residents

Responding to a request by Etche Local Government Chairman Chima Njoku for improved healthcare services in the area, the governor committed to completing a standard medical facility in Etche before his tenure expires. Fubara said the nearness of the end of his term was not a reason to abandon critical needs, adding that the core purpose of governance is to improve people's lives.

He said although he would have preferred to accomplish more, the time left in office would not prevent his administration from delivering projects that leave a lasting mark on communities across the state. He also acknowledged the Etche LGA chairman for efforts around electricity supply and security in the area.

Road to boost connectivity and economic activity

On the significance of the Egwi-Afara-Mba Road, Fubara said the project would improve movement between communities, support economic activity along the corridor, and raise the quality of life for residents in the area. He added that undertaking infrastructure of that scale required leadership with a clear understanding of what the people need.

The governor said the commissioning showed his administration's resolve to remain focused on development regardless of political conditions, and assured residents that the road was built to the required standard.

Egwi-Afara-Mba Road boosts connectivity and supports economic activity across Etche communities. Photo credit: KSCFubara/x

Source: Facebook

Wike mentions mistakes of Fubara in Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has accused Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of making a critical error early in his administration by attempting to build an independent political structure shortly after taking office on May 29, 2023, rather than working within the existing framework that delivered his election victory.

Wike made the remarks during a special media chat held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Saturday, saying the governor's move showed a disregard for those who backed him and the political machinery that brought him into power.

Source: Legit.ng