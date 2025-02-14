Morayo Afolabi Brown, the Nigerian TV show host who got heavily slammed over her comment about 2baba's new relationship is in the news again

Brown shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well

In a recent post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate

On February 13, 2025, Nigerians descended heavily on Morayo Afolabi Brown after a video of her talking about the Annie and 2baba Idibia situation on an episode of Your View.

It will be recalled that she emphatically stated that she does not think 2baba should go scot-free. Brown maintained that he strung Annie along, and asked at what point he fell out of love with the actress.

This came after 2baba announced his engagement to his new girlfriend Natasha. Her post resulted in a heated backlash from netizens, who asked her to stay out of their business.

What Morayo told Annie Idibia

In another post dedicated to Annie, Morayo asked her to hold her crown as no one can take it away from her.

Morayo's caption on her Instagram page read:

"Queen Annie, you may fall SEVEN times but Bible says, still you will RISE!! Hold your crown, no one can take it from you. Sisterhood got you!! Your loving kids got you. This is life serving you lemons, can’t wait to taste the sweetness of your lemonade! Keep ya head up!"

See the post here:

Nigerians react to Morayo's post about Annie

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamtomi_tim said:

"Jumping to conclusions is all she knows how to say. Do you know the full stories before jumping to conclusion."

@angel_mimeee said:

"Whether Good or Bad no woman deserves what Annie is going through at the moment, I can’t even wish it on my enemy, far too much to bear alone. Omorr there are ways to go about these things, it doesn’t have to be this way. I feel for Annie sincerely."

@acupofpeacefulmind_ said:

"What Annie have for tuface is obsession not love and it is very glaring."

@ochangjoy7 said:

"Thank you for standing up for the Truth Mo... we love you."

@nne4god said:

"Dey play madam, you guys said so many h0rriblle things to Chioma (Davido Wife) in that una shoe . Why should we force a Man to Stay in a marriage when he fall out of love n the marriage is toxic?"

@kunle_diran said:

"She is going through 7doors in reality."

@officialolaitan:

"Madam you need to be contious of your thoughts and cation, I read it somewhere on social media you said you can't keep your female daughter with your husband."

2baba makes unexpected appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

