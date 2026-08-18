Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has shared his concerns about the employability of some Nigerian graduates

The actor recalled meeting a graduate who studied Linguistics but struggled to engage in a conversation about the discipline

Inojie said the experience reinforced his concern that some graduates leave university without enough practical knowledge

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has opened up about what he believes is a troubling gap between university education and the knowledge possessed by some Nigerian graduates.

The actor shared his concerns while recounting an encounter with a graduate on a movie set.

According to Inojie, the graduate told him that she had studied Linguistics at the university.

Charles Inojie shared his concerns about the employability of some Nigerian graduates. Photos: Charles Inojie.

Source: Instagram

However, he was surprised when a discussion about the discipline left her struggling to participate.

Inojie said he mentioned Noam Chomsky, a major figure in modern linguistics, but the graduate reportedly could not follow the conversation.

“She was so surprised and couldn’t believe it when I said, ‘Oh, all these Noam Chomsky children.’ She was lost when we started discussing her course of study,” he said.

The actor noted that Linguistics had only been an elective course for him, making the encounter particularly disappointing from his perspective.

‘That thing dey worry me’ - Inojie

Inojie said the experience made him reflect on the wider debate over whether many Nigerian graduates are adequately prepared for the workplace.

“I was really disappointed in her and that thing dey worry me. I’ve heard people say that a good number of our graduates today are not employable,” he said.

The actor added that the claim may not be entirely far-fetched, arguing that inadequate knowledge could contribute to some young people being reluctant to take up available jobs.

Watch the X video of Charles Inojie's interview here:

Reactions trail Charles Inojie's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@VictorTerhemba stated:

"Meanwhile, this man and I got into a debate sometime ago in Abuja when he insisted that actors create characters and I insisted that writers create characters while actors interpret the characters. I was also disappointed he believed his position, I am not a filmmaker nor actor"

@olagreenquest stated:

"It's less about knowing Noam Chomsky and more about understanding the core of his work,which I doubt many Nigerians who have heard that name or claimed to have read him do. Even the so called lecturers,how many Nigerians know a thing about metacognition?"

Charles Inojie recalls meeting a graduate who studied Linguistics but struggled to engage in a conversation about the discipline. Photo: Charles Inojie.

Source: Instagram

Charles Inojie speaks on domestic violence

Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Inojie revealed what inspired him and actor Ali Nuhu to create a campaign against domestic violence.

The actor said he wanted to use his platform to change the culture of silence around domestic violence, and he realised that the way to do it was to make noise.

Inojie explained that the guilt of silence in the face of such acts prompted him and his colleague, Ali Nuhu, to join their voices to raise awareness about the culture of silence around domestic violence.

Source: Legit.ng