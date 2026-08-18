A video capturing Bebe Jewelry's final moments before she collapsed in a China market surfaced on Monday, August 17, 2026

The popular businesswoman was seen complaining of exhaustion and excessive sweating while shopping in the market

Fans and social media users flooded the comments with tributes, raising concerns about health risks faced by traders abroad

A heartbreaking video showing the final moments of popular Nigerian businesswoman Blessing Orji, widely known as Bebe Jewelry, has gone viral, leaving many in grief and disbelief.

The footage, which began circulating on Monday, 17 August 2026, was recorded just before the trader collapsed and died while sourcing goods at a market in China.

Reactions trail Bebe Jewelry's last video before she collapsed and died in China market surfaces. Photo credit@bebeorji

Source: Instagram

It quickly spread across social media platforms, throwing her followers into mourning.

In the recording, Bebe Jewelry could be heard venting about how drained she felt, noting that her feet were in severe pain and that she was sweating heavily despite the market having air conditioning throughout.

Bebe Jewelry prays for long life while shopping

She offered prayers for women in business, asking that they live long enough to enjoy what they work for and that they would not be taken before their time.

Bebe Jewelry's last video before she collapsed and died in China market trends. Photo credit@bebeorji

Source: Instagram

She also prayed for protection against those she described as enemies watching her progress.

The businesswoman also touched on how outsiders often fail to appreciate the quiet sacrifices behind a successful businesswoman's life, saying those who see people enjoying the rewards of their labour rarely understand the struggles that came before it.

Here is the Instagram video of Bebe Jewelry speaking about her health while in China shopping:

Fans mourn Bebe Jewelry

The video struck a deep emotional chord online, with many users expressing both grief and alarm at how quickly things can turn fatal when health warning signs are ignored.

@itsqueeenbeee wrote:

"She was tapping on her chest, she was also seeking help cos she felt something. May her soul rest. God have mercy."

@damilolami001 commented:

"She knew she was tired. At least a 30mins to 1 hr rest would have saved her life. This is heartbreaking"

@basseyaniebiet shared:

"Omg. Why, why. She felt it and decided to sit. Not even in her hometown but in a foreign country."

@malakai21god noted:

"The stress of the walking many kilometres sourcing for goods…"

@chiomaa_princess wrote:

"Low bp can kill very fast please everyone should take their health seriously Bikonu may her soul rest in peace"

@eine_shone_frau advised:

"Please if you have low BP always take alligator pepper along with you, make sure is in your pocket. Obviously she died because of low BP."

@zaza_lulu1 added:

"U don't really know what people are going through everyday."

Fanta loses wife, shares heartbreaking details

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian comedian and actor Fanta had mourned the devastating loss of his wife after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

In an emotional announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, Fanta broke down in tears as he revealed that his wife had passed away. According to the actor, she had been battling lung cancer since February, a period that he and his family endured away from the public eye.

Fanta described his late wife as his “backbone” and “pillar,” highlighting the important role she played in his life and family. His tribute reflected not only the pain of losing his partner but also the deep bond they shared throughout their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng