Toyin Abraham has finally addressed the viral incident involving Funke Akindele that dominated social media months ago

The actress admitted she has no interest in revisiting the controversy, saying she has moved on from her past

She also explained why comparisons with other actresses no longer sit well with her

Months after her awkward encounter with Funke Akindele became one of the biggest talking points in Nollywood, actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has again shared where she stands on the matter.

The actress, who previously vowed never to greet her colleague again after an incident at a movie premiere, now says she would rather leave the issue in the past.

Toyin Abraham makes it clear that she has no interest in reopening old wounds from her fallout with Funke Akindele. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an appearance on the Morayo Afolabi Brown Show, Toyin reflected on the controversy while also revealing how public criticism has changed her over the years.

Toyin disclosed that she has developed a thick skin against criticism and online attacks.

According to the actress, there is little anyone can say today that would genuinely hurt her feelings.

She stated:

"There is nothing anyone would say that will get to me anymore."

She explained that whenever she chooses to reply to critics, it is no longer out of anger.

She said:

"If I respond to you, it's because I am just having fun with you. I want to play with you."

When asked about her widely publicised disagreement with Funke Akindele, Toyin chose not to revisit the details.

Instead, she made it clear that she has no interest in reopening old wounds.

She responded, "I don't want to talk about it because I don't like talking about my past."

Toyin also spoke about another issue she has constantly faced throughout her career.

The actress appealed to fans and the public to stop comparing her with other actresses.

According to her, she simply wants to build her own legacy.

She added: "I don't like it when they pitch me with anyone. I just want to be me, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi."

The latest interview came months after a video from Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere circulated online.

In the clip, Toyin approached Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe to exchange greetings.

Many viewers believed Funke ignored Toyin's greeting, leading to intense debates across social media.

Following the incident, Toyin publicly declared that she would never greet Funke again and revealed that she had unfollowed her colleague on social media.

Watch the X video where Toyin Abraham addresses her feud with Funke Akindele

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's video on Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Vibesznnz stated:

"But her mood changed when the interviewer mentioned aunty funke names if words does not really move her again I think she should have gave an explanation of what happened"

@_Bigjulius_ commented:

"The absolute classic "nothing can get to me anymore" line, immediately followed by locking up and hitting the "I don't want to talk about my past" card at the very first real question. The interviewer didn't even have to try. "

Toyin Abraham says comparisons with other actresses no longer sit well with her. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham advises Timini Egbuson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng