Bella Okagbue's elder sister Ugegbe stormed Sheggz's comment section with a pointed demand about his social media pages

The Shella ship appeared to be in trouble after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram in May 2026

Sheggz and Bella met on BBNaija Season 7 in 2022 and had been together for nearly four years

Bella Okagbue's elder sister, Ugegbe, has publicly confronted BBNaija star Sheggz online, ordering him to remove all photos of her younger sister from his social media pages amid swirling speculation that their long-running relationship has collapsed.

Ugegbe went directly to Sheggz's comment section and left a blunt message that quickly caught the attention of fans:

"Kindly take down #Bellaokagbue's pictures off your page."

Bella’s elder sister Ugegbe takes aim at Sheggz amid breakup rumours. Credit: @bellaokagbue, @ugbebe1

Source: Instagram

The intervention comes as breakup rumours surrounding the fan-favourite couple intensify following a series of telling moves on Instagram.

In May 2026, both Sheggz and Bella appeared to unfollow each other on the platform and deleted shared photos, even though Sheggz had posted a birthday tribute to Bella earlier that same month.

How the Shella Relationship Began

The pair first met during Big Brother Naija Season 7, known as the Level Up edition, which aired in 2022.

Their on-screen chemistry quickly earned them a devoted fanbase who coined the ship name "Shella," and the relationship carried significant weight for fans who had followed their journey since the house.

Despite periodic bouts of public scrutiny and online pressure over the years, the couple managed to maintain their bond for close to four years after the show ended.

Sheggz under fire as Bella’s sister Ugegbe speaks out amid split rumours. Credit: @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Ugegbe Steps In

Ugegbe's decision to go public with her demand rather than handle things quietly has added significant fuel to speculation that the split is real and not a social media misunderstanding.

Her message was direct and left little room for interpretation, signalling that the family considers the relationship over and wants all traces of Bella scrubbed from Sheggz's profile.

At the time of Ugegbe's comment, it remained unclear whether Sheggz had responded or complied with the request.

See the Instagram post Bella's sister made under Sheggz's post

BBNaija's Phyna hails Bella

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna was happy with the kind of clap back her friend and colleague gave a troll who abused her.

A lady, known as Jessica, had posted a video of Bella singing. She attempted to mock the reality star because of her vocal texture. Bella had to curse her and her unborn children in a lengthy post.

Reacting to the outburst, Phyna rated Bella's response and said she was giving her 10 for it.

Source: Legit.ng