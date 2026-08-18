Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, made a lively appearance at the Ojude Oba 2026 Festival in Ijebu-Ode

Footage of the actor at the festival drew fresh attention following his stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Ogogo's daughter Haleemah revealed hospitals had been refusing to treat her father, and pleaded for anyone who could help to come forward

Footage of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival has resurfaced in a new light, after his family revealed he is battling stage 4 cancer.

The clip, originally posted on May 29, 2026 by GoldMyneTV, showed Ogogo in high spirits at the annual Ojude Oba festival celebration in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Fans cheer Ogogo as he arrives at Ojude Oba in May 2026. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

He appeared hearty and energetic as he arrived at the venue to cheers from the crowd.

Ogogo's Cancer Diagnosis

The mood surrounding the footage shifted sharply on Monday, August 18, 2026, when Ogogo's daughter and internet personality Kira shared a video disclosing that doctors had discovered her father had cancer three weeks ago and that the full extent of his condition had only become clear in the days before she spoke out.

In an emotional appeal, another daughter, Haleemah, described the family's desperate situation, revealing that medical facilities had turned them away.

"He has cancer, and it is very serious. The hospitals are refusing to treat him, and nobody is willing to do anything. We are not here to ask for money, that is not what this is about, but if you know someone who knows someone who can help, please reach out. This man has a strong will to live. If you saw him right now, you would not believe anything was wrong," she said.

Haleemah added that symptoms had only recently begun to show, making the timeline feel all the more sudden for the family.

The video of Nollywood actor Ogogo's last public outing is below:

Ogogo, daughter, warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng