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Ogogo’s Last Public Outing Resurfaces Amid Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis and Family’s Cry for Help
Celebrities

Ogogo’s Last Public Outing Resurfaces Amid Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis and Family’s Cry for Help

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, made a lively appearance at the Ojude Oba 2026 Festival in Ijebu-Ode
  • Footage of the actor at the festival drew fresh attention following his stage 4 cancer diagnosis
  • Ogogo's daughter Haleemah revealed hospitals had been refusing to treat her father, and pleaded for anyone who could help to come forward

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Footage of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival has resurfaced in a new light, after his family revealed he is battling stage 4 cancer.

The clip, originally posted on May 29, 2026 by GoldMyneTV, showed Ogogo in high spirits at the annual Ojude Oba festival celebration in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo, was present at Ojude Oba in May 2026.
Fans cheer Ogogo as he arrives at Ojude Oba in May 2026. Credit: taiwohassanogogo
Source: Instagram

He appeared hearty and energetic as he arrived at the venue to cheers from the crowd.

Ogogo's Cancer Diagnosis

The mood surrounding the footage shifted sharply on Monday, August 18, 2026, when Ogogo's daughter and internet personality Kira shared a video disclosing that doctors had discovered her father had cancer three weeks ago and that the full extent of his condition had only become clear in the days before she spoke out.

Read also

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo battling stage 4 cancer as family makes emotional appeal

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In an emotional appeal, another daughter, Haleemah, described the family's desperate situation, revealing that medical facilities had turned them away.

"He has cancer, and it is very serious. The hospitals are refusing to treat him, and nobody is willing to do anything. We are not here to ask for money, that is not what this is about, but if you know someone who knows someone who can help, please reach out. This man has a strong will to live. If you saw him right now, you would not believe anything was wrong," she said.

Haleemah added that symptoms had only recently begun to show, making the timeline feel all the more sudden for the family.

The video of Nollywood actor Ogogo's last public outing is below:

Ogogo, daughter, warm hearts with funny posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

Read also

Kunle Omisore Claims He Has Been to Witches’ Coven and Survived To Tell the Story: “What I Saw”

The Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise.

Nigerians took to social media to react, as many laughed at the film star, saying he had finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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