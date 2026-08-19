APC Senator Solomon Adeola, known as Yayi, personally intervened to arrange urgent medical care for veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly called Ogogo

Senator Yayi reached out to top cancer specialists on behalf of Ogogo after learning of the actor's health crisis

Filmmaker Toyosi Adesanya broke the news on Instagram, revealing that Ogogo had been admitted to the operating theatre

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, widely known as Yayi, has stepped forward to arrange urgent medical assistance for Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, the beloved actor famously known as Ogogo.

The Ogun West Senator and APC governorship candidate for Ogun State personally contacted leading cancer specialists to secure prompt treatment for the ailing star.

ogogo gets senator yayi’s support amid ongoing cancer struggle. Credit: @ogogotaiwosenator

Source: Instagram

Senator Yayi Rallies Support for Ogogo

According to information shared by filmmaker Toyosi Adesanya on her Instagram page, Senator Yayi took direct action upon learning of Ogogo's deteriorating health condition. His intervention led to the actor being admitted to the operating theatre for treatment, a significant development for those who have been following the veteran performer's health journey closely.

The update from Adesanya came as welcome news to fans and colleagues who have been deeply concerned about the actor's well-being since his cancer diagnosis became public knowledge.

Ogogo's Health Crisis Draws National Attention

Taiwo Hassan, who built a formidable career in Yoruba Nollywood over several decades, has long been regarded as one of the industry's most respected talents.

senator yayi reaches out to help ogogo in his cancer battle. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

News of his cancer struggle drew widespread sympathy from across Nigeria's entertainment community and beyond.

The involvement of Senator Adeola highlights the kind of solidarity that has emerged around Ogogo's condition, with public figures now rallying to ensure he receives the quality medical care he needs.

The senator's decision to personally reach out to specialists rather than delegate the task underscored the urgency with which those close to the situation are treating his health.

See the Instagram announcing senetor Yayi's assistance:

Fanta loses wife to lung cancer

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian comedian and actor Fanta mourned the devastating loss of his wife after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

In an emotional announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, Fanta broke down in tears as he revealed that his wife had passed away. According to the actor, she had been battling lung cancer since February, a period that he and his family endured away from the public eye.

Fanta described his late wife as his “backbone” and “pillar,” highlighting the important role she played in his life and family. His tribute reflected not only the pain of losing his partner but also the deep bond they shared throughout their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng