Nigerian health influencer Aproko Doctor opened up on whether his wife fit the physical image he once had of his ideal partner

He explained why he now believes having a strict "spec" is overrated, pointing to the qualities that truly won him over

The recent revelation about their marriage sparked conversations online, with many sharing their hot takes on his perspective

Nigerian health influencer Aproko Doctor has stirred conversations online after revealing that his wife, Amaka Egemba, did not fit the physical qualities he once imagined in a partner.

Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that the idea of having a rigid “spec” is overrated, stressing that what truly mattered to him went beyond physical appearance.

Aproko Doctor reveals the truth about marrying his spec and fans can't stop reacting. Credit: @aprokodoctor

Source: Facebook

“I think spec is completely overrated. How do I say this without, quote and unquote, Instablog please I’m begging you, I’m not insulting my wife, but if you had seen this beautiful woman as at the time when we had our first date, she did not look anything like my spec. She did not look like the spec I created in my head,” he said.

He admitted that he once thought he wanted someone “already made, tall,” even joking that height mattered to him because of his children.

But he quickly emphasised that his wife’s character and values won his heart.

“For me, it was what she was saying, the things, her thoughts, but most importantly for me was her heart towards people. Amaka is the kind of person who is an open book. She’s the definition of ‘this person cannot hurt a fly’,” Aproko Doctor added.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chef Amaka has finally addressed the painful rumours that once surrounded her marriage to health influencer Aproko Doctor.

Recall that the couple had their wedding anniversary in June.

The celebrity chef disclosed that not long after they got married, many people concluded that her husband was unable to father a child simply because they had not conceived.

According to her, the rumours were completely false, as the real challenge was her diagnosis with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that can affect ovulation and fertility.

Speaking during a recent interview, Amaka recalled that she married Aproko Doctor in June with high hopes for their future together.

However, just three months into the marriage, she noticed she had missed her menstrual cycle and decided to seek medical attention.

"I just got married to my husband in June. Three months into the marriage, I didn't see my period. Then I went to the hospital, they told me I had PCOS," she said.

The diagnosis explained the changes taking place in her body, but according to her, people outside the marriage quickly reached their own conclusions.

Instead of asking questions, many blamed her husband.

"What made me cry was when they said my husband is not man enough to father a child."

Amaka explained that the condition also caused visible physical changes that attracted unwanted attention.

She gained weight and developed a broader upper-body frame, leading to harsh remarks about her appearance.

She added:

"I started having upper body structure. Then I started adding weight. When my husband and I stand, I looked way older."

She added that some people mocked their marriage by referring to her as "the man of the house."

According to her, those comments became increasingly difficult to ignore.

While the remarks about her appearance hurt, Amaka said the rumours targeting Aproko Doctor affected her even more.

She admitted that hearing people question her husband's masculinity because of their delayed conception brought her to tears.

She noted:

"In my head, I'm like all this because I've never conceived."

Netizens react to Aproko Doctor's remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

charcoalshade said:

"Let’s stop all this spec conversations. Asin banish and ban it for life. Idc how the delivery is packaged please. It’s so unnecessary."

flawlesskayc said:

"He was so mindful of his words… such an emotionally intelligent man."

ajebodcomedian

"Spec is made up in your head based on what you have seen and attracted to but when it’s time to choosing forever, you look beyond all that and go for what truly matters.❤️."

yumdelivery01 said:

"For me no man should come on national tv and say I’m not their spec after marrying me. Go look for your spec sir."

renaobo_ said:

"‘Specs’ are problematic. They almost never love and care that much. But you see ‘non specs’? ‘Non-specs’ are the made from heaven."

nikky_owokoya said:

"His truth…. But some things are better left on said."

Aproko Doctor shares heartfelt perspective on his wife amid swirling speculation. Credit: @aprokodoctor

Source: Instagram

Aproko Doctor reacts to Nanyah's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to singer Nanyah’s death, saying the snakebite wasn’t the actual cause.

He disclosed that two hospitals visited by Nanyah lacked antivenom, describing the development as unacceptable.

He blamed Nigeria’s failing healthcare system for her death and criticised misplaced government priorities.

Source: Legit.ng