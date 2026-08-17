BBNaija Season 11 housemate Neche has voluntarily exited the reality show, leaving her fellow housemates and fans wondering what happened

MultiChoice opened up on the reason behind the sudden departure, pointing to pressing personal matters that needed her immediate attention

The organisers praised Neche for her energy and achievements during her short time in the house and assured fans that she remains part of the BBNaija family

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Neche has officially left the reality TV show, but the reason behind her sudden departure has now been revealed.

The reality star surprised her fellow housemates on Sunday, August 16, when she gathered them in the lounge and announced that she was leaving the competition.

Her decision reportedly caught many of the housemates off guard, especially as she did not disclose the full details behind her exit.

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Neche has voluntarily exited the reality show. Photos: Neche.

Source: Instagram

BBNaija organisers break silence

A day after the unexpected announcement, the organisers released a statement explaining why Neche decided to walk away from the competition.

According to MultiChoice Nigeria, the housemate's decision was linked to “pressing personal matters” that required her immediate attention.

The statement confirmed that Neche voluntarily exited the BBNaija Season 11 house on Sunday.

“Neche took this decision as a result of pressing personal matters, which she said required immediate attention,” the organisers stated.

While her departure means she will no longer compete for the grand prize, the organisers had kind words for the reality star.

They applauded her energy and commitment throughout her time in the house, particularly highlighting her notable wins and achievements.

MultiChoice also wished Neche success in her future endeavours and assured her that she remains part of the BBNaija family.

Read Multichoice's statement on Neche's exit from Big Brother Naija here:

Reactions trail Neche's exit from Big Brother Naija

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@rbarbiedoll09 stated:

"I blame you guys. You probably had an idea she wasn't going to stay long a day you still brought her in. All the best Neche"

@tunazkid5 commented:

"I Wish her the best but she will really be missed in the house so we will not see her pretty face till day 72 that’s so sad"

@mslaggert shared:

"Neche, you promised vibes and energy, and you delivered. Your winner's mentality is unparalleled; in my mind, you are the BBN 2026 winner because you departed when the ovation was at its peak. Stay strong and good luck to whatever made you leave. You are loved. "

MultiChoice opened up on the reason behind Neche's sudden departure from the house. Photo: Neche.

Source: Instagram

Phyna opens up on readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna opened up that she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng