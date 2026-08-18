Finland's immigration authority has outlined the salary and employment conditions foreigners must meet to qualify for a work-based residence permit

The Finnish government set a gross monthly salary floor of a particular amount for 2026, covering workers across single or multiple part-time jobs

Certain contract types and salary supplements are excluded from the calculation, with fringe benefits capped at 50% of the qualifying income

Finland has revealed the income threshold that foreign nationals must meet to qualify for a work-based residence permit in 2026, with the country's immigration authority publishing the full set of requirements on its official platform.

According to Finland's Finnish Immigration Service, known as Migri, any foreigner seeking a residence permit based on employment must earn a total gross salary of at least EUR 1,600 per month (roughly N2.5m) this year.

Finland sets minimum amount foreigners must earn monthly to get resident permit. Photo: NurPhoto

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The requirement applies regardless of whether the income comes from a single employer or is spread across several employment relationships, and part-time arrangements are permitted.

What qualifies as sufficient income

Not every earning arrangement meets the standard, however. Zero-hours contracts and on-demand contracts are explicitly excluded, as these types of agreements do not guarantee a set minimum of regular working hours between the employer and the employee.

Salary supplements, including allowances for evening or night shifts, are also left out of the income calculation. Fringe benefits such as a company car or employer-provided accommodation may count towards the total salary, but only up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the overall figure.

Where fringe benefits are factored in, their taxable value as determined by Finnish tax rules is used in the assessment.

Other Conditions for Finland Work Permit Applicants

Beyond the income requirement, applicants must satisfy several other conditions. They need to have secured a job before applying, and their employer is responsible for completing and submitting the relevant terms of employment through Finland's online portal or via a paper form. The employer must also confirm that the applicant holds the professional qualifications and skills the role demands.

Certain professions carry additional obligations. Healthcare workers, for instance, must obtain authorisation to practise from the Finnish Supervisory Agency for Welfare and Health before their application can proceed.

When a permit holder later applies for an extension, Migri will look back at their earnings over the previous permit period to verify that the EUR 1,600 monthly average was maintained throughout, and that the terms of employment declared in the original application were honoured.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng