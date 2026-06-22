Olakunle Churchill weighed in on Jonasi Gomora's character from the trending Netflix movie, The Polygamist

The series captivated viewers with its storyline about a man who secretly marries multiple women until his hidden life was exposed

Many were surprised by Churchill’s comments on the controversial movie as they revisited his relationship history

Businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill joined the list of public figures reacting to the Jonasi Gomora character from the trending Netflix movie, The Polygamist.

The Netflix show, based on the fictional book The Polygamist by Sue Nyathi, has attracted attention for its gripping storyline, which explores the complexities of marriage, betrayal and family dynamics.

Olakunle Churchill shares thoughts on Jonasi Gomora's character arc. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The series follows a man who secretly marries multiple women while managing to keep his separate families unaware of each other for years.

However, his carefully hidden double life begins to collapse after an unexpected accident brings the wives together, forcing them to confront the truth and seek revenge.

At the centre of the drama is South African actor Sdumo Mtshali, who plays Jonasi Gomora, the controversial character whose actions have sparked conversations among viewers.

Jonasi uses polygamy as a cover for manipulation and deceit, secretly juggling a devoted first wife, a secret second wife, and other mistresses

Reacting to Jonasi Gomora's character, Olakunle Churchill wrote: “Haba, Jonasi Gomora.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Churchill ignited reactions online after sharing an emotional message on Father’s Day.

The post came amid silence from his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, and his current wife, Rosy Meurer, who both ignored him on the significant day without celebrating him.

Churchill’s heartfelt words left many asking questions as he openly expressed gratitude for fatherhood while offering prayers for his children.

In his message, he wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to me ❤️. Today, I thank God for the gift and privilege of being a father. May He continue to strengthen me, guide me, and bless me with wisdom, patience, and grace to lead my children well.”

He continued with prayers for his children:

“Prayers for my children 🙏May God protect them, keep them healthy, and surround them with His favour. May they grow in wisdom, love, and the knowledge of God. May their paths be filled with purpose, peace, and success, and may they become a source of joy and pride for generations to come (amen) 🙏”

Churchill’s post has since sparked conversations across social media, with many wondering about the silence from both Tonto Dikeh and Rosy Meurer.

Netizens react to Olakunle Churchill’s post

His comment has sparked conversations online. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

preety_preshy

19h

Any difference between una two??😂😂😂😂😂uncle plsssss😂😂😂

sopheenarh

2h

@sweetmeme_babi 😂😂😂😂

finegirlfifi said:

"Bros abeg😂😂."

sona_odafen said:

"Jonasi Onidokudo Eleribu."

Olakunle Churchill offers his perspective on Jonasi Gomora in Netflix's The Polygamist. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng