Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington opened up about his personal life in a new video, expressing regrets over his inability to secure a wife and have children at this time

The controversial musician explained that while many people see foreign citizenship as a major achievement, he desires a family and genuine respect

Social media users reacted differently to his confession, with some showing sympathy while others questioned his readiness for marriage

Controversial Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has opened up about his struggles with being unmarried and without children, saying his American passport is the only thing he has to show for himself.

His remarks came months after he made a surprising public offer, promising N5 million to any woman willing to have a child for him.

Speed Darlington says he remains single and childless despite having an American passport and wanting family and respect. Photo: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

In a recent video circulating online, the rapper expressed regret over his personal life, noting that despite holding foreign citizenship, he lacks the family and respect he truly desires.

The entertainer explained that while many people see an American passport as a major achievement, he has come to realise that building a family and earning respect mean far more to him than immigration status.

“I'm near 60. I never marry. No child. Every time I see a girl I like, handcuffs comes in my head. Na like this I wan live my life. All I have to show is the American paper. I want more than American paper out of life. I want family. I want freedom. I want respect,” he said in the short clip.

Akpi's comments sparked mixed reactions online. While some social media users sympathised with his reflections, others mocked him.

See the video below:

Fans react to Speed Darlington's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

The comments showed a mix of advice, sympathy, and mockery from social media users.

@EmekaNwanonye said:

"Wife full everywhere. Only those who will be complaining like that are those without financial means. So properly examine yourself and know what's actually your problem"

@Onuohafayz commented:

"Time still Dey he should keep fooling na las las that his 18rooms mansion na umunna go share am use am Dey do village meeting"

@Nichola82221561 said:

"And you think girls are not in his DM begging him for marriage. No be portable dey marry everyday 😂. A whole kolu get better girlfriend oo"

@LotennaSamuel reacted:

"Na we hold am to marry? I think say he wan finish his mansion before getting married, what's he saying now?"

@chinemelumma wrote:

"If he's serious about settling down,his Mom can help him with that. When he was busy measuring different sizes of "yansh " he didn't know that time adiro"

@1Negativevibes stated:

"Speed never ready to marry All this one na talk on top talk"

Speed Darlington laments being single and childless. Photo: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington admires Hilda Baci

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington expressed interest in dating Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci.

He noted in a video that they could date because her home state of Cross River is close to Igbo land.

The music star also smiled as he admired her physique, though fans criticised him for reducing women to their physical appearance.

Source: Legit.ng