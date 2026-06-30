A young man who is an arts student and took part in the post-UTME examination of Obafemi Awolowo University has opened up online

He mentioned in the viral post that he disliked the subject and read it for 3 months before the institution's examination

He displayed the score he got in the subject after reading the textbook for three months, and his post caught people's attention

An Arts student who wrote the post-UTME examination of Obafemi Awolowo University after reading only a Government textbook for three months has shared the score he got in the subject.

The screenshot of the result he posted on his social media page drew the attention of many people, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Arts student shares OAU post-UTME scores, says he read only Government for 3 months. Photo Source: Twitter/zeliqisALONE06

Source: Twitter

Man shares OAU post-UTME result

In the comments section, @zeliqisALONE06 maintained that he disliked Government because it has too many topics, lists, and several other things he does not like.

Speaking about reading only a Government textbook for three months and the score he got in the university's post-UTME examination, he wrote:

"Took me 3 months of reading only Government to achieve that 9/10🥹🙏 This is a subject I always disliked. History could tell, but we thank God."

Arts student who hated Government studies it for 3 months, posts OAU post-UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/zeliqisALONE06

Source: TikTok

Reacting to questions in the comments section about why he dislikes the subject, he shared:

"Too many subtopics and definitions. Too many lists, merits & demerits to memorise... etc. So yes! I hate it."

Reactions as man shares post-ITME results

@Ola1318371Ola noted:

"You be art student and you don't like government ok o."

@Maxitomxany added:

"I can scan your Qr code you know."

@yfwola said:

"I no read for both jamb and post utme."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) celebrated earning honours in Medicine after graduating with distinctions in eight major medical courses.

The new doctor shared her academic achievements on social media, where many Nigerians congratulated her on the remarkable feat.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how he dropped out of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) to focus on his career and business.

Years later, he returned to school through an online university and graduated with a first-class degree in Business Management after achieving major career milestones.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shared how he overcame academic challenges to earn a first-class degree. He revealed that he attended several primary and secondary schools, scored E8 in WAEC Mathematics and F9 in NECO Mathematics, but eventually graduated with a 4.61 CGPA in Demography and Social Statistics.

OAU graduate bags distinctions in 8 courses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) celebrated her academic achievement after earning distinctions in eight medical courses.

The new medical doctor shared the list of courses in which she graduated with distinctions, and her post attracted congratulatory messages from many Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng