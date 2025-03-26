Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has held down the attention of his fans and netizens following messy ordeal with Pastor Femi Lazazrus

Recall that the musician tackled the Light Nation Church lead pastor following castigating gospel singers who charge for performances

A few hours after their reconciliation, the RnB star displayed the admirable relationship hw has with his children in different stunning videos

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo have his fans and netizens gushing as he shared fatherly moment with his children.

The Iyawo Mi hitmaker shared different heartwarming slides of him and his three kids interacting.

Most of the videos showed the father and children's morning routines before they head out for school as it disclosed that they had relocated abroad.

The RnB singer who recently attacked Pastor Femi Lazarus for his news on Gosepe singers’ fees was seen reminding his kids of his affection for them.

Mr Dakolo always told his children, “I love you” before he stepped out of the house every morning, which heightened the admiration he got from netizens recently.

The footage shared on the singer’s osage aso saw him conversing with his kids on their extracurricular activities such as sports and singing.

Captioning his post, he wrote:

“The yard people.”

See his post below:

Fans react to videos of Timi Dakolo’s grown kids

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lalaakindoju said:

"Steady affirming and saying I love you. Top tier Nigerian daddy. I love that they say it back."

ayovincentmusic wrote:

"Daddy of the year every year. ❤️❤️❤️ see my people.oh. Alex abeg let the leg heal ooh. Not Hallel hogging the.umbrella 😂😂😂 auntie Zoe go carry your own."

sunmboadeoye said:

"Zoe with the flow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Nigerian daddy 😂😂😂😂 whatever mehn!😂😂😂😂😂 This was so cool to watch."

mercypee_austin wrote:

"Daddy where the leg wan go???😂😂😂, ( till your leg heal ) 😂😂😂 but ur kids are so grown and cute, May they always bring you joy in Jesus name."

ivyofthemosthigh wrote:

"Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. - this was so wholesome to watch ❤️. God bless you all."

reeniebaski reacted:

"This video is making me so happy my 3 babies and my special Zoe with the flow! It’s amazing how they’ve all grown into sweet humans."

oluwafunmigold said:

"I love you everywhere, haven’t ever heard that word from my dad , now that doesn’t make him a bad dad though… it’s just sweet and reassuring to hear. Tough love is just so confusing.. it will change with me . My children go hear am tire…. Weldone ."

tefole wrote:

"Tell me you have a favourite without telling me. 😂 Zoe with the flow, Zoe with the glow, my special, na only she dem go cover even though she's the one that had on a rain jacket."

madamme_president wrote:

"They literally grew in front of us o. Blessed."

tolaodunsi reacted:

"content so sweet to watch, well done daddy … may God continue to bless your family."

Daniel Regha on Femi Lazarus, Timi Dakolo's debate

Legit.ng previously reported that Daniel Regha shared his opinion on the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo.

Regha tweeted about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ fees for his ministry school.

According to him, what stood out in the situation was how the preacher even had standard and premium training packages, which he believes caused discrimination.

