Europe is facing record-breaking heatwaves this summer, with temperatures soaring above 40C (104F) in several countries

The extreme heat has led to illness, excess deaths and widespread disruption, exposing the continent’s fragile infrastructure

Experts warn that climate change is driving these once-rare events to occur almost every year, making urgent action essential

Temperatures across Europe have soared to record highs this summer, with early-season heatwaves causing illness, excess deaths and widespread disruption to infrastructure.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, parts of Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland recorded temperatures of 40C (104F), severely impacting transport services.

Europe heatwave crisis intensifies as record temperatures disrupt transport and threaten public health. Photo credit: Sabrina BLANCHARD and Sylvie HUSSON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Heatwave deaths in Europe

According to Al Jazeera, France has reported 1,000 excess deaths since June 20, with most victims aged 65 and above. The country’s public health agency noted that the daily death rate rose sharply during the heatwave.

Spain also reported fatalities, including a 90-year-old woman near Bilbao and a 68-year-old man in Almeria, both from heatstroke. In Germany, at least seven people died due to heat-related incidents, including swimming accidents in Berlin. France additionally recorded 40 drowning deaths linked to the heatwave.

Garyfallos Konstantinoudis of Imperial College London explained:

“Heatwaves pose serious health dangers, primarily by causing heat stress, which occurs when the body struggles to regulate its temperature. This can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and in severe cases, heatstroke, a medical emergency.”

What causes heatwaves

Meteorologists attribute the extreme temperatures to a heat dome, sustained by an omega block weather pattern. This traps hot, stagnant air over regions for days or weeks. Scientists warn that man-made climate change is intensifying these events. Global average temperatures are now 1.25C (2.25F) above pre-industrial levels, with 2024 reaching 1.55C (2.79F). Laurie Parsons of Royal Holloway University noted: “Heatwaves like we are seeing now are about 30 times more likely to happen than in the pre-climate change era.”

Government responses to heatwaves

European countries are adapting to the new climate reality. Paris and Denmark have launched welfare monitoring initiatives for the elderly, while Barcelona has opened over 500 climate shelters. The European Trade Union Confederation has urged the EU to set maximum working temperature laws.

Enrico Somaglia stated:

“We can’t accept another summer where legislators come with too little, too late. A binding EU directive on occupational heat is essential to keep workers safe.”

Cooling and Climate Change

While air conditioning offers short-term relief, experts warn it worsens global warming. UNEP reports that cooling could account for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Hydrofluorocarbons used in cooling systems are thousands of times more harmful than carbon dioxide. Martin Krause of UNEP said: “Cooling is essential for the health and well-being of billions. The irony is that, right now, as current systems are highly polluting and energy-intensive, it’s making the problem with extreme heat worse.”

Long-Term Solutions

Experts recommend passive cooling strategies, such as tree planting, urban planning to dissipate heat, and phasing out fossil fuels. Joeri Rogelj of the Grantham Institute stressed:

“The response must therefore address both symptoms and causes.” UNEP advises countries to establish early warning systems, strengthen healthcare, protect workers, and reinforce critical infrastructure against rising temperatures.

Climate change impact grows as heat dome and omega block trap scorching air across Western Europe. Photo credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Europe heatwave shatters records with temperatures

Legit.ng earlier reported that from Scandinavia to the Alps, Europeans endured sweltering conditions on Saturday, June 27, 2026, as a heatwave linked to dozens of deaths spread east. Temperatures soared above 40°C (104°F), breaking records in several countries.

Source: Legit.ng