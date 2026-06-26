Mr Ibu's wife, Stella, has finally addressed allegations about how she squandered the actor's wealth and mismanaged his properties

In a new video with King Mitchy, the actor's wife also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the N7 million donations

Her response has sparked another round of reactions online, putting the late Mr Ibu's family in the spotlight

Stella, the wife of late Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has addressed viral allegations that she sold his properties and mismanaged his wealth.

Legit.ng previously reported that one of Mr Ibu's sons, Somtochukwu, while reacting to a video of Stella and her children crying out for help to Nigerians, made serious allegations against her, claiming she took control of properties intended for all the actor's children.

Mr Ibu’s wife speaks about late actor's properties in new video with King Mitchy. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

He alleged that she sold the asset without consulting the children or sharing proceeds from the sales with them.

In a new video with King Mitchy shared online on Friday, June 26, 2026, the social media influencer questioned Stella about the alleged sale of Ibu's properties.

“It hasn’t been up to two years since your husband passed away, yet you people have sold everything he owned, his houses and landed properties. Now you’re still asking people to donate money,” King Mitchy stated in the confrontation.

Responding, Stella claimed she did not act alone, stating that some of the late actor's sons were involved in the sales of his properties. According to Stella, the actor's land in Enugu was sold for N17 million for his burial.

"So many lies have been fabricated against me," she said in the video.

On claims that she was lazy, Ibu's wife disclosed that she was into the sales of jewelry on social media. She also shared plans to move to a more affordable house after receiving N7.5 million in donations from Nigerians hours after her and her children's appeal for help.

Stella further claimed the actor kept his previous marriages and first son away from her.

Mr Ibu’s wife Stella claims he kept his previous marriages away from her. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

"When I married my husband, he didn't tell me he has been married before, even his first son, I keep seeing him in the house, my husband never told me that was his son. Even in my marriage with him, he impregnated a lady that gave birth to twins," she said.

The video of Mr Ibu's wife responding to allegations against her is below:

Reactions to Mr Ibu's wife's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ElcanaYc commented:

"Family matter aside, this one na real lesson. Mr Ibu entertain us well well, but less than 2 years wey im die, house and land don finish, widow dey beg, children dey suffer. Entertainers, make una write will and set up trust sharp sharp! Public donation no be retirement plan o."

A2Canvas commented:

"This children don’t look like who are suffering. Imagine the boys couldn’t kneel to say thank you for all. Them confirmed borty with money still. That was a stunt to have evidence if incase anything like all she did comes up in the feature."

waNwaAmadi6690 said:

"Men keep complicating your lives while you are alive,marry more women, sow your wild oats, have many kids.When you die,you won't see how they will drag your name through the mud.A ladies Man. Enjoy! Just Rest in Peace."

EmekaEzeanya said:

"This woman is not honest, how can you say you married someone as old as Mr. Ibu and you did not know that he was married before and had children. A Public figure. From her responses you can tell that she is telling half truths."

Old video on Mr Ibu’s wife’s spending habits trends

Legit.ng also reported that amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the widow of late Mr Ibu, an old video has resurfaced, shedding more light on the situation.

In the resurfaced interview, Jasmine, the late actor's adopted daughter, spoke with Daddy Freeze about the controversy surrounding Mr Ibu's family.

According to Jasmine, Stella was well taken care of while Mr Ibu was alive. She claimed there was a time when some of the actor's friends called him to complain that Stella wanted to sell one of his properties.

Source: Legit.ng