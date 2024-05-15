Nollywood actress Stella Damasus’ second daughter Angelica has graduated from an Ivy League university in America

Taking to social media, the movie star shared a series of photos of her daughter as she announced her great feat

Many netizens had a hard time differentiating between mother and daughter as they pointed out their striking resemblance

Nigerian actress Stella Damasus is in the news over the great feat of her second daughter, Angelica, who just graduated from an Ivy League university.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star announced that Angelica had graduated from Columbia University in America after she had gotten a full scholarship to study there due to her grades.

Fans react as Stella Damasus' daughter graduates from Ivy League university. Photos: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

According to Stella Damasus, she now has the right to brag about her daughter’s achievements because it was a proud mother moment for her.

The actress accompanied the caption about her lookalike daughter’s accomplishments with photos of her in her graduation gown and cap. Many netizens expressed their confusion after thinking it was the movie star wearing the garb due to their striking resemblance.

She wrote:

“As my second daughter @angelicatooni graduates today from @columbia I give God all the honor and glory. I am grateful for his love, grace, mercy, and favor. Angelica's grades gave her a full scholarship in an Ivy League college. Yes! Today I have the right to brag. My last baby is done (for now ). Proud mama moment y'all. More videos and pictures coming. Prepare to get sick of me. Congratulations my princess. I love you beyond words.”

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Stella Damasus’ lookalike daughter

The news of Stella Damasus’ daughter’s graduation from an Ivy League university as well as her striking resemblance to her mother sparked interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Raiyan_inspires:

“Congratulations to you dear @stelladamasus this one is your twin wowLeague,. The resemblance is exact. Congratulations dear sis. She will go on to do amazing things in this world. Well done. Good job sis.”

tehilahfashionhouse:

“For a moment I thought She was you❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations to her and you too ..We all pray that we experience our kids great Successes .”

ebunoluwaoluwarinu':

“This is your twinnnnnnnnn, Coach!!! Wow!”

Seuncompere:

“First of all that first pic looked just like youCongratssss to you mamaYou are raising queens.”

Monexhairs:

“Waoooh! Congratulations queen. More grace ahead. Our lord is good .”

Nes__kay:

“What do you mean second daughter that’s your twin sister ma.”

Chi.wendu:

“The resemblance is blinding .”

Tiwwiofficial:

“What manner of resemblance is this??? Congratulations to both mama and daughter .”

p_smal:

“Abi Stella Damasus graduates from US University .”

ijaysfab_rics:

“She literally gave birth to herself. The resemblance is amazing.”

chinonny_ih:

“Congratulations to her. Columbia is not an easy school and to graduate with full honors? That’s no easy feat.”

Hookedbyrash:

“Congratulations, she looked so much like her mom.”

_chantelion:

“Dis wan dey clone her mama ooo!!! Kilode.”

Chioma___official:

“That’s Stella Damasus can’t nobody tell me nothing.”

exceey:

“I was even looking for the daughter's picture cos I thought that pic was Stella herself .”

isioma_yocambel:

“Is this Stella or her daughter? Na Stella be this‍♀️congrats mama.”

Nedin_rheo:

“See Stella, see Angelica. Difference? Age. But even in that, they'll still pass for sisters. Congratulations. to mama Damasus and baby Damasus.”

Jane_boughhie:

“Stella vomit her ahhhhhh see the resemblance chai.”

Nes__kay:

Source: Legit.ng