Nigerian actor Okunnu is a proud father as his son Hassan just graduated from Humber college in Canada

The comic Yoruba actor shared photos of his son as well as the video of the moment he was called up on stage during the ceremony

Okunnu gushed over his son, congratulating him for his efforts as fans and colleagues joined him in rejoicing

Yoruba actor Wale Akorede aka Okunnu's son, Hassan, has made him a proud father by diligently staying in school and graduating recently.

The actor, who is based abroad with his family, took to his Instagram page with official graduation photos of his son and gushed over how hard he worked to achieve his goals in school.

Yoruba actor Okunnu's son graduates college Photo credit: @okunnu_1

Source: Instagram

Hassan studied Police Foundations at Humber College in Canada, and a video of the moment he was called up the stage to receive his certificate was also shared on his father's page.

A proud Okunnu wrote:

"Education is the most essential for who knows, despite that it's not easy to study Police Foundations in Humber College, you put in all your efforts with the grace of Almighty Allah to do your best . Congratulations to you Hassan Temitope Akorede . God will continue to be with you, more Knowledge and abundant Wisdom for you. Keep on moving. Omo Ajanku ki ya arara. Once again Congratulations to you son. @tee_flawless."

See the photos below:

Watch a video of Okunnu's son at his graduation ceremony below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Okunnu

Netizens took over the actor's page, and congratulatory messages poured in for him and his son.

Read the comments below:

realyemisolade:

"I join the rest of the world to congratulate your son on this great academic feat, and by extension... Congratulate you for providing quality education for him. You haven't done it in vain. You shall get the reward earnestly. "

authenticmuy:

"Super Congratulations to you dear. Bigger accomplishments ahead ❤️"

officialadesanyatoyosi:

"He shall continue to be a blessing to you and the entire household @okunnu_1 @wumiakorede."

ks1malaika:

"Congratulations to him, may his efforts to get to this level not go in vain, in shaa Allah."

anjysworldprd:

"It’s not easy o , schooling in Canada no be play play o , big congratulations to him "

bamie_luv:

"Fine boy like his daddy.... Congratulations."

adeleke.aramide:

"Congratulations proud daddy and mummy both of you will live long to witness his greatness in life Amen keep breaking records darling and proud champ "

yeyetoyintomato:

"What a great achievement!!! Congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

solasobowale:

"A very big Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

