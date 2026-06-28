Veteran Japanese singer and actor Miwa Akihiro has passed away at the age of 91 after a remarkable career spanning seven decades

The entertainment icon left behind a heartfelt final message about love and peace

Fans across the world are celebrating a life defined by talent, resilience, advocacy, and unforgettable performances

Legendary Japanese singer, actor, and voice performer Miwa Akihiro, whose unforgettable performances in some of Studio Ghibli's most iconic films earned him admiration across generations, has died

Akihiro died peacefully on July 20 at the age of 91, according to his management agency, which announced the news through Japanese media on Monday, according to International Press.

Miwa Akihro dies peacefully on July 20 at the age of 91. Photos: Miwa Akhiro.

Source: Instagram

The agency disclosed that the veteran entertainer had slowed down his public activities over the past year because of his age and had been focusing on regaining his strength before his health rapidly deteriorated in recent months.

According to his agency, Akihiro spent his final days at home surrounded by loved ones.

In a touching revelation, they disclosed that his last words were simply, "Thank you."

His management also released a handwritten message he had prepared before his death.

In it, the celebrated entertainer expressed his lifelong belief that love remains the answer to humanity's biggest challenges.

"The key to solving all the world's problems is love. If there is love, war will not occur," he wrote.

Born in Nagasaki in 1935, Akihiro experienced one of history's darkest moments firsthand.

At just 10 years old, he survived the atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War II, an experience that shaped many of the themes he later explored through music, writing, and public speaking.

He made his debut as a singer at the age of 16 before adopting the professional name Miwa Akihiro in 1971.

Throughout his career, he became known for his unique stage presence, often appearing in elegant women's attire while proudly advocating for LGBTQ rights and speaking against discrimination.

International audiences, however, will forever remember him for lending his unforgettable voice to the powerful wolf goddess Moro in Studio Ghibli's acclaimed animated masterpiece Princess Mononoke.

He also portrayed the unforgettable Witch of the Waste in Howl's Moving Castle, another beloved fantasy film directed by legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Even after suffering a cerebral infarction in 2019, Akihiro remained active through broadcasting, writing, lectures, and other creative projects.

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Source: Legit.ng