Uche Jombo reacted to the backlash trailing actors over kissing scenes in movies

The actress shared her thoughts after a colleague faced criticism for frequent love scenes

Her comments have added a fresh twist to the ongoing debate in Nollywood, as netizens weighed in

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo has reacted to the recent outrage surrounding actors who perform kissing scenes in movies.

The conversation began after actress Bolaji Ogunmola faced backlash on social media over her frequent kissing scenes in films.

Some critics questioned the necessity of such romantic moments, sparking a wider debate about professionalism and morality in the industry.

Seemingly coming to her colleague’s defence, Uche Jombo took to her X (formerly Twitter) page to address the issue. According to her, love scenes are often misunderstood by the public and are far from the glamorous moments many assume them to be.

“Love scenes in films are not fun to film… Not the way you guys think. I know this job is okay, but let’s not play with the job,” she wrote.

Her statement suggests that acting is a serious profession that requires discipline and commitment, even when it involves romantic scenes.

Netizens weigh in on Uche Jumbo’s post

penae1956 saud:

"She can say what she wants, But she left out it all depends who it is .."

cellarrouge said:

"Thats not true. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt got married after Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively, Robert Patterson & Kristen Stewart, Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes and many more dated or married after their love films. Stop playing!"

@eltonesBLCMN said:

"To me most love scenes in movies whether nollywood, Hollywood or whichever are very unnecessary as the message intended can easily be passed without such scene or the scene be made with innuendos which people will get. Na directors know why dem want capture am. Ire o."

@jane_nonye said

"Exactly is peoples jobs,don’t play with it,then again if both parties are into acting and doing same stuffs that shouldn’t be a problem on the lady’s side alone,both should take accountability."

therealenigma8 said:

"You mean sexx scenes ? Which one be love scenes."

@MccradyWaphany said:

"You’re all professionals. We sincerely hope they find alternatives to these kissing scenes as they are truly controversial. This debate won’t end until actors find ways to express love and affection without actual kissing. We can do better. I believe."

@iamthommie said:

"Genuine question ma. If someone kisses really good. Can an actor or actress be tempted to wanna try it again? I’ve not been before the cameras but I’m asking if there is enough consciousness to make one feel a little moved."

theyknow_nothing said:

"Don't put love or sexx scenes on the script if you can't get good actors to interpret it in roles act una normal patience ozokwor nkem ooh village banters."

