A Nigerian woman living in Canada with her children has finally received her first valid ID card, and she took to social media to celebrate it

Sharing pictures of the ID card, she expressed optimism that the next card she would receive would be her permanent residency card

According to the woman, she received the card in less than two weeks, and she attributed it to the finger of God at work, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Ezinne Frank Nwanorue, a Nigerian mum of three boys, has celebrated receiving her first valid ID card in Canada, where she relocated to with her children.

She appreciated God for her valid ID card and expressed the belief that the next one would be her permanent residency card.

A Nigerian woman receives her first valid ID card in Canada. Photo Credit: Ezinne Frank Nwanorue page

Source: Facebook

Ezinne, in a Facebook post on June 27, revealed that her ID card came out in less than two weeks and was supposed to take six weeks.

She attributed her ID card coming out quicker than expected to the finger of God at work. Ezinne shared pictures of the ID card.

In her words:

"Congratulations to me.

"Yesterday I received my very first Valid ID card in Canada . My Ontario photo Card is here. Thank you, Jesus, . The next ID I will receive will be my Permanent residency Card. Hallelujah!!!!!!!.

"I received this card in less than two weeks, which is something I was supposed to receive in six weeks. This is the finger of God at work."

A Nigerian woman gets her first valid ID card in Canada. Photo Credit: Ezinne Frank Nwanorue page

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Canadian resident's display elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Canadian resident's display below:

Uchenna Okoli Anyanwu said:

"Congratulations!!

"For those mocking her, If you don't understand where someone is coming from, don't be too quick to mock the person 's win.

"We are created uniquely because our Journey and milestone differ."

Oluyemisi Adenaya Akinlal said:

"Madam, take this thing down. You can appreciate God in your closet."

Chikaodi Ikokwu Aniamalu said:

"I hope to read your story someday on how you started your journey as a student, visitor, refugee, etc."

Godsfavour Iheoma said:

"Sorry not to sound like a hater buts it’s just a regular ID card that every SERVICE ONTARIO GIVES OUT.

"Same as getting a provincial health card."

Colonelsson Nebson said:

"I’m shocked! I thought your first ID card would have been your Winner’s Chapel Membership card? Are you kidding me?"

Ochoyo Annabel said:

"Hmmm...this one shock me oo😂😂 sister may God help you."

Clovis Clovis said:

"Please post your social insurance number too and your bank attestation document too oh and work permit .i will celebrate you with wine."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had publicly celebrated receiving her Canadian permanent residency card.

Nigerian lady becomes Canadian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady living in Canada had destroyed her permanent residency card after she became a Canadian citizen.

She documented the occasion through a video that she shared on TikTok, and the footage captured a key moment during the citizenship ceremony.

In her clip she showed Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada officials instructing her and other new citizens to destroy their permanent resident cards. The directive marked the formal conclusion of their status as permanent residents and confirmed the transition to full citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng