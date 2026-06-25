Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine's latest generosity to a young man on the streets has captured attention online

The video has sparked reactions, with many questioning the late actor's adopted daughter

Recall that Mr Ibu's wife and children recently trended on social media after they opened up about hardship two years after his demise

Chioma Jasmine Okafor, aka Lady Jasmine, the adopted daughter of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, recently shared a video from her latest philanthropy towards a young man roaming helplessly on the streets.

Jasmine, a philanthropist who makes videos of how she supports people on her page, posted a video detailing the progress of a man she met one year and six months ago.

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Lady Jasmine shares video of her latest generosity towards a young man. Credit: ladyjasminec/stellaibu

Source: Instagram

According to the late actor's adopted daughter, the man now works as a delivery guy, as she appreciated God for the progress.

Her video also sparked reactions on social media. While many praised her generosity, others questioned why she was not showing the same support towards the family of the late Mr Ibu.

Legit.ng recently reported that content creator King Mitchy visited the family of the late actor, who died in March 2024 at age 62 after a long illness and leg amputation.

Ibu's wife, Stella, and children opened up about the hardship they faced since his demise two years ago.

Stella explained that she has not been able to pay their rent, and the family now fetches water from a well. She added that their electricity supply was disconnected two months ago, leaving them to depend on neighbours to charge their phones.

She further disclosed that their 14‑year‑old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and 10, have dropped out of school due to a lack of funds.

Mixed reactions trail Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Lady Jasmine's generosity towards a young man. Credit: realmribu

Source: Instagram

The video prompted sympathy from fans calling for support for his family.

The video Lady Jasmine shared, detailing how she helped a helpless man on the streets, is below:

Reactions trail Lady Jasmine's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

politikal_tool commented:

"I hear say Ur other siblings de suffer ooo. Mr ibu kids and wife, dem no even get water talk more of light."

felixfavourakunne wrote:

"Omo this one touch me @ladyjasminec may the almighty lord continue to bless you."

ston.ner30 commented:

"Mr ibu wife and kids are now online beggars help them too."

real_innocente5 said:

"I first come check your page if you din see watin king Mitchy post of na true."

kingmezu_ said:

"Why are u helping other people by not helping Mr wife and children?"

Mr Ibu's daughter helps old woman

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Ibu's adopted daughter, Lady Jasmine, wowed her fans after sharing the story and video of an abandoned old woman.

It was gathered that the woman lost 13 out of 14 children and was sent packing from her house, while she called a witch. Her properties were also seized, and she had been living in a tent.

Source: Legit.ng