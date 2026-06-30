Morocco survived a dramatic penalty shootout to eliminate the Netherlands from the FIFA World Cup

An extraordinary shootout produced an unwanted World Cup record after a string of missed spot-kicks

The Dutch's long-standing struggles from the penalty spot continued in heartbreaking fashion

Morocco booked their place in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging the Netherlands in one of the tournament's most dramatic contests, with an extraordinary penalty shootout producing an unwanted record in World Cup history.

The Atlas Lions triumphed 3-2 on penalties after the match ended level following extra time, bringing an emotional night to a painful end for the Dutch, whose miserable record in World Cup shootouts continued.

Netherlands players dejected during the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout phase match against Morocco. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

Gakpo's emotional goal looked enough

The knockout tie appeared destined for extra time after both teams cancelled each other out for much of the contest.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute when Cody Gakpo found the back of the net to hand the Netherlands a priceless advantage.

However, the celebration quickly turned into an emotional moment as the Liverpool forward dropped to his knees before pointing towards the sky.

According to the BBC, Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, are mourning the loss of their unborn son during pregnancy, making the goal one of the tournament's most poignant moments.

His teammates gathered around him as emotions overwhelmed the Dutch attacker.

The goal looked set to send the Netherlands into the next round until Morocco produced one final response.

Morocco strike back late

With time running out, the Atlas Lions continued searching for an equaliser and eventually found one in dramatic fashion.

Issa Diop rose highest inside the penalty area to head home a stoppage-time equaliser that stunned the Dutch supporters and forced the game into extra time.

Both sides continued creating chances during the additional 30 minutes, with Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen producing a remarkable save to keep his team alive.

Neither side could find a winner before the referee signalled for penalties, setting the stage for one of the most extraordinary shootouts in FIFA World Cup history.

Historic penalty shootout produces unwanted record

What followed was a remarkable sequence of missed opportunities from 12 yards.

Only one penalty was saved during the shootout, while four attempts completely missed the target.

The chaotic ending established a new unwanted World Cup record.

According to Opta, it was the first FIFA World Cup penalty shootout in which as many as four penalties failed to hit the target.

Despite the drama, Morocco held their nerve to claim a 3-2 victory and continue their impressive World Cup journey.

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville were among the Dutch players who failed to convert their spot-kicks, allowing the North Africans to progress despite captain Achraf Hakimi and Neil El Aynaoui missing the target.

Morocco players celebrating their victory during the against Netherlands. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Dutch penalty nightmare continues

The latest defeat further extended the Netherlands' frustrating history in penalty shootouts on football's biggest stage.

It marked the Oranje's third consecutive World Cup shootout defeat, adding another painful chapter to an unwanted trend that has haunted generations of Dutch footballers.

The defeat also revived memories of previous heartbreaks, including their elimination against Argentina after penalties at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Overall, the Netherlands have now won only one of their five penalty shootouts in World Cup history.

Their struggles become even more striking when European Championship records are included.

Across the World Cup and Euros, the Dutch have participated in five penalty shootouts but have managed only a single victory at the tournament.

Crysencio Summerville of Netherlands dissapointed after losing the game and getting knocked out of the World Cup. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Defeat sparks unrest in the Netherlands

The dramatic elimination also triggered disturbances on the streets of the Netherlands after the final whistle.

According to AFP, police detained around a dozen people following clashes in which officers used batons to disperse groups of youths.

Several individuals were reportedly restrained, handcuffed and taken away in police vehicles as officers attempted to restore order.

Journalists at the scene reported that many people concealed their identities by wearing balaclavas and face coverings, while others declined to speak publicly about the disturbances.

Despite the tense atmosphere, there were no reports of major damage during the incidents.

CAF looks ahead to Morocco's next challenge

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football celebrated Morocco's victory over the Netherlands after the Atlas Lions reached the round of 16 for the second successive FIFA World Cup.

CAF also confirmed that Morocco's next opponents will be Canada, who advanced after defeating South Africa 1-0 thanks to Stephen Eustáquio's dramatic late winner in the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng