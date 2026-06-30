A Nigerian father broke down in tears when his children planned an emotional treat for him on his 65th birthday

The doting father thought his children were taking him to a party, not knowing that they had planned a surprise for him

Massive reactions followed the video as social media users penned heartfelt comments for the loving family

A Nigerian father was overcome with emotion after his children organised a heartfelt celebration for his 65th birthday.

The occasion unfolded in a manner that caught him completely off guard, and the moment was recorded on video.

Dad cries after children surprised him on 65th birthday. Photo credit: @DaisyTv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian father surprised by children on birthday

The footage shared by a TikTok user known as @Daisy Tv garnered massive attention online as viewers responded to the touching family scene.

It was gathered that the unsuspecting father believed he was attending a gathering as an invitee. However, the children had arranged something entirely different instead.

According to the clip, the father assumed he was being taken to a celebratory event hosted by others.

He remained unaware of the plan his children had prepared in advance.

When the true nature of the arrangement became clear, his reaction was deeply emotional.

Tears followed as he realised the extent of the effort made in his honour.

Children mark their father's 65th birthday in emotional way. Photo credit: @DaisyTv/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip captured the immediate aftermath of the revelation as the father reacted with genuine gratitude and surprise at the gesture.

Reactions as children surprise their father

The circulation of the video sparked extensive engagement from TikTok users.

Many people left supportive and affectionate messages in the comments section.

@Ekua said:

"My papa never go experience this he will live long to witness how my siblings and I will celebrate our mum."

@Rumunter said:

"Awwwn tears of joy, May my parents live long to experience and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Happy Birthday To Papa you deserve all the love."

@TIARAOLUWANIMI reacted:

"Omoh I wish my dad was still alive maybe this could be us one day. I sha pray my mom lives long to witness what my dad couldn’t with tears of joy in her eyes by God grace."

@Saynunu said:

"My dad is 65 and has never celebrated his birthdays no lies. Genuinely from my heart, I’ve decided to work more harder so I can celebrate my dad before he turns 70. This is beautiful kudos to the children’s."

@LaDySnow said:

"I love the fact that people are now showing their appreciation to their fathers, if your dad did so well for you, you need to appreciate him. Yes mothers are the best but some fathers are the God will needed on earth."

@Kazy added:

"I’m sure I will be a wonderful dad to the children God will bless me with when I decide to settle down. God bless you sir, it’s obvious you’re a good man to your family."

@kulus_signature added:

"When you are a good dad wish we can surprise my dad with hajj one day cuz that man is one in a million."

See the post below:

Son surprises father with a gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man captured his father's emotional reaction to receiving a new phone at a time he never expected.

According to the son, he had visited his father only to become disappointed upon seeing the bad condition of his phone.

Source: Legit.ng