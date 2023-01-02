Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was moved to tears over the sweet gesture of her daughter on her birthday

The film star clocked 45 on January 1, 2023, and her abroad based daughter, Michelle, made sure to surprise her

In emotional videos posted online, the actress was seen shedding tears after she realised the surprise was from Michelle

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, got very emotional after her abroad based daughter, Michelle, surprised her on her 45th birthday.

The film star clocked the milestone age on January 1, 2023, and one of the highlights was when Michelle hired a surprise company to make her mother’s day special.

In videos posted online, the surprise crew was seen storming the actress’ residence and presenting her with the gifts.

Mercy Aigbe's daughter, Michelle, surprises her on 45th birthday. Photos: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: Instagram

Michelle got balloons, an edible cake, bundles of money among other things. Her mother was all smiles at the surprise then started to shed tears after she read the card attached to the surprise and realised it was from her daughter.

In the emotional video, the actress started to cry and her husband, Adekaz, noted that she had started to eat the fruits of her labour. Mercy’s son, Juwon, also went to give his mum a tight hug.

See the emotional moment below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Aigbe cries over daughter’s birthday surprise

A number of social media users were moved by the display and they reacted. Read some of their comments below:

laviva_mandi:

"I smiled all through!! Baba God, it’s height time my mama ate the fruits of her labour"

adanze_h:

"The daughter makes good money from influencing big brands so whatever she gives her mum she can afford more than that. Congratulations to her."

yellowshugabae:

"Rate at which students abroad are making money these days ehn I want to go and school in the abroad."

ehis___:

"This legit got me so teary "

hopkins_fashion_world:

"I Don dey cry before she even start because if pikin make u proud enh, thinking of her alone will make u cry not to talk of when she surprised you"

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Shey be you made me cry too has this one sweet me❤️"

keenarh_:

"So beautiful to watch. Irrespective of where you find love, been happy is the most important thing. Love how her hubby brought out scarf to cover her head. Happy for these two. ❤️"

pweety_toyobaby:

"The hug from Juwon at the end thou❤️."

deola_of_lagos:

"Yo this made me cry sha"

Iyabo Ojo, other celebs gush over Mercy Aigbe on 45th birthday

Popular actress Mercy Aigbe is entering the new year in a celebration mood as she clocks 45 years old on Sunday, January 1.

To make the occasion special, Mercy, who is known for her high-class fashion taste flooded her Instagram page with lovely birthday pictures. The mother of two also expressed gratitude to God, who kept her alive.

A number of celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Ka3na and more stormed the film star's comment section to join her in celebration.

Source: Legit.ng