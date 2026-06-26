YCee shared how a mental health diagnosis in 2020 forced him to step away from music at the peak of his career

The rapper revealed he spent months in London hospitals before continuing treatment and therapy in Nigeria

After years of medication and recovery, the 'Omo Alhaji' hitmaker says he is finally in a stable place

Nigerian rapper and singer Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly known as YCee, has opened up about a mental health condition he suffered.

The music star, who had a public spat with Peller, revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

It stated that it eventually forced him to step away from the spotlight while focusing on treatment and recovery.

YCee says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. Photos: YCEE.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a recent episode of the Afropolitan podcast, YCee explained that his prolonged absence from the music scene was not a deliberate decision but one shaped by an unexpected health battle.

YCee disclosed that he travelled to London in 2020, where he remained for six months. During that period, he spent about three months moving in and out of the hospital after doctors diagnosed him with a mental health condition.

He stated:

"In 2020, I got diagnosed with a mental health condition during the lockdown. I was in London for six months and was in and out of the hospital for about three months."

He explained that visa limitations forced him to return to Nigeria, where he continued receiving treatment, medication, and therapy.

Describing the journey as physically and emotionally demanding, the rapper admitted that recovery was anything but straightforward.

"I had to return to Nigeria to continue treatment because of the type of Visa I was on. Coming back to Lagos and getting into the system of mental health in Nigeria, it was a very, very long six years," he said.

YCee added that there were periods when he felt optimistic, only for difficult moments to return unexpectedly.

"I was on medication and had to be hospitalised several times, and still dealing with therapies. It was up and down. Sometimes it looks good, and sometimes, it just gets really dark."

Despite the setbacks, the rapper said he is now in a much better place after years of treatment and therapy.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail YCEE's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@iamurbanaira stated

"I hope this story is on his Latest album ? Or just another Cho Cho Cho .. let me go and stream the album …. You can’t go thru this and not put it on a song"

@ezekielakpan66 shared:

"This is so sad worse part is that if people doesn’t talk to you about what they’re going through, you will never know, the truth is that everyone is fight!ng something that nobody knows."

Jarvis claps back at YCEE

Meanwhile, TikTok creator Jarvis responded to Ycee after his controversial comments about what he described as an "olodo uprising" in Nigeria.

She defended content creators, arguing that many educated young Nigerians have embraced digital platforms not because they lack intelligence, but because the country's economic realities have left them with few alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng