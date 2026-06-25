Peller has reacted to a viral interview in which singer Ycee spoke about the music industry and other societal issues on a podcast

During the interview, the music star lamented the declining value placed on education and referenced Peller while making his point

Fans have since taken sides, with many supporting Ycee’s stance on education while criticizing the content creator

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reacted strongly to comments made by singer Oludemilade Martin Alejo, better known as Ycee, during a recent interview.

In the interview, Ycee lamented what he described as a decline in the celebration of intelligence and academic excellence. According to the rapper, society now seems more focused on accommodating people who are not intellectually inclined so they do not feel excluded.

Reactions as Peller responds to Kcee’s comment on ‘olodo uprising. Photo credit@pellero89/@ycee

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Ycee referred to the trend as an "Olodo uprising" and linked it to the culture being promoted by Peller.

Peller lashes out at Ycee

Reacting to the interview, Peller took to his comment section to criticise the music star. He described Ycee as an elderly man and an OG in the industry, urging him to respect himself.

According to Peller, Ycee has been using the "Olodo uprising" narrative to promote his music, which he dismissed as mere noise.

Fans take Ycee’s side over Peller's outburst. Photo credit@ycee

Source: Instagram

The content creator also called the singer "an anyhow person" and argued that if Ycee were truly sensible, he would not have mentioned anyone's name while making his point, especially considering his age and experience.

Peller further criticised those who reposted the interview clip, noting that some of them were celebrities he had been following.

Fans react to Peller and Ycee's saga

As the exchange between the two celebrities gained attention online, fans took sides and shared their opinions. Many supported singer Ycee, stating that he was simply telling the truth and that Peller's reaction had only reinforced the rapper's point.

However, some fans argued that Ycee could have expressed his views without directly mentioning Peller's name during the interview.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Peller's outburst

Heee are comments below:

@bullet_arabmonii wrote:

"Dude is right, go through the blogs. You hardly see blogs promoting meaningful contents. Like 90% uneducative contents and 10% meaningful content. Now ehat msg are they sending out? Blogs too need to do better."

@danielchisom26 reacted:

"Ycee made sense but you can’t blame Peller."

@hlw_fabrics commented:

"But Ycee was right tho,if we are telling ourselves the truth,no hard feelings."

@ ksolo_hitz reacted:

"He could have made his point without mentioning pellers name."

@debbytopaz said:

"Now peller just prove his point."

@ben_akinbami shared:

"He was right with what he said in that podcast, you can’t compare intelligent conversation with this clapback."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng