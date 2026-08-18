Abdulaziz Ganduje was formally received back into the APC at the party's ward office in his hometown in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano

Abdulaziz had joined the NDC and obtained a nomination form to contest a federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives

His earlier NDC move drew attention because the party is linked to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a longstanding rival of his father's political camp

Abdulaziz Ganduje, the eldest son of former Kano governor and ex-APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress after his attempt to win a House of Representatives ticket on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Party collapsed.

Abdulaziz was formally welcomed back into the APC on Sunday, August 16, at the party's ward office in Ganduje, his hometown in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, where he collected his membership card.

Abdulaziz Ganduje rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his hometown, Ganduje, Kano State. Photo credit: @alhajimobola2

Source: Twitter

From NDC to APC: What led to the U-turn

His exit from the NDC followed months of political manoeuvring. Abdulaziz had obtained the party's nomination form to contest the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The move drew considerable public attention, given that the NDC is widely associated with Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor and long-time political opponent of the Ganduje family.

A viral video that circulated at the time showed Abdulaziz meeting directly with Kwankwaso shortly after picking up the nomination form, where he reportedly laid out his political ambitions to the former governor.

Return comes after form deadline

The timing of his return has raised eyebrows. Abdulaziz rejoined the APC after the deadline for obtaining nomination forms for the 2027 elections had already closed, leaving questions about the next step in his political plans.

The development represents a notable reversal for Abdulaziz, who had for a time aligned himself with the Kwankwasiyya movement despite his father's deep roots in the APC. Abdullahi Ganduje served as Kano governor before going on to chair the ruling party at the national level.

Kwankwaso calls Gnadule, 2 others 'finished'

Previously, LEgit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, declared that former Kano governors, Ibrahim Shekarau and Abdullahi Ganduje, as well as incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf, are no longer politically relevant in the state.

Kwankwaso made the remarks during the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Personality Interview Series on Sunday, August 16, in Abuja, where he reflected on the fate of former members of his political family who had since broken ranks with him.

Source: Legit.ng