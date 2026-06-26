Jarvis has responded after Ycee criticised what he described as Nigeria’s growing "olodo culture"

The TikTok star defended content creators, saying many are graduates forced into digital careers by unemployment

She also addressed Ycee’s mention of "Peller culture," insisting creators deserve respect for earning a living honestly

TikTok creator Jarvis has responded to rapper Ycee after his controversial comments about what he described as an "olodo uprising" in Nigeria.

She defended content creators, arguing that many educated young Nigerians have embraced digital platforms not because they lack intelligence, but because the country's economic realities have left them with few alternatives.

Ycee had appeared on the Afropolitan Podcast, where he criticised what he called the rise of "olodo culture," "Yahoo culture," and "Peller culture."

According to the rapper, Nigerians were increasingly celebrating ignorance instead of intellectual achievement.

Reacting in a video shared on social media, Jarvis rejected the suggestion that content creation is a refuge for uneducated people.

The influencer disclosed that she graduated from school and turned to digital content because jobs were not readily available.

"I went to school. I graduated. Since the government didn't provide jobs for us, what exactly did you expect people to do?" she asked.

Jarvis argued that educated Nigerians should not be criticised for embracing legitimate online opportunities rather than remaining unemployed.

She further urged Ycee to direct his concerns toward those responsible for creating employment opportunities.

"You are talking, go and tell that to your president because you can't expect individuals with high intelligence to end up cleaning toilets," she added.

Jarvis also addressed Ycee's reference to "Peller culture," which many interpreted as a subtle jab at her fiancé, popular TikTok creator Peller.

The content creator questioned why Peller's name was singled out during the discussion.

"You even mention my man as 'Peller culture.' Everybody has their culture. I have AI culture, everybody has their culture, so please don't bring that thing here," she said.

She insisted that entertaining millions of people online should never be mistaken for a lack of education or intelligence.

Jarvis also praised technology for opening new economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

According to her, platforms created by global technology companies have enabled many graduates to earn an honest living despite the country's challenging job market.

"We content creators are even thanking God for Elon Musk and others who made these apps we're using to earn a living. If these things weren't available, how would the situation be in this country?" she said.

Watch the video here:

Jarvis insists creators deserve respect for earning a living honestly. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would require over N30 million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng