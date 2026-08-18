Tonto Dikeh shared a video giving fans a glimpse inside her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle church service

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was among those who reacted to the actress's ministry post online

Tonto's post came shortly after a Nigerian pastor publicly criticised her for launching the new ministry

Tonto Dikeh appears completely unbothered by the controversy surrounding her new church, letting the atmosphere inside her ministry do the talking.

The Nollywood actress and philanthropist took to social media to share footage from a recent service at her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), giving followers a rare look at what takes place inside her growing ministry.

Tonto Dikeh turns to church as pastor’s criticism sparks reactions. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the caption accompanying the post, Tonto expressed heartfelt appreciation to every man and woman of God who showed up to support the work she believes God has placed in her hands.

"Last Friday was a profound encounter in the Presence, marked by explosive fellowship and a sovereign outpouring of the Spirit. We truly witnessed an abundance of Rain, the refining Fire of God, and the irresistible weight of His love," she wrote.

She also welcomed first-time guests, praying that they experienced more than just a church service but found a spiritual home.

Mercy Chinwo Reacts to Tonto's Post

The post drew attention from several quarters, with gospel star Mercy Chinwo dropping a lovestruck emoji beneath the actress's update, signalling her support for the ministry.

The timing of Tonto's post is notable. It came just hours after a Nigerian pastor publicly questioned her credibility as a minister, arguing that she lacked the spiritual grounding to lead a church. The pastor also raised concerns about what he described as a growing trend of women disrespecting their husbands, linking it to the rise of female-led ministries.

See Tonto Dikeh's viral Instagram post below:

Tonto Dikeh's New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle

Tonto first sent the internet into a frenzy when she unveiled NWPT in Abuja, describing it as an interdenominational altar dedicated to prayer, revival, spiritual training and the awakening of consecrated believers.

Despite the backlash from some quarters, Tonto's latest post suggests she remains focused on the vision she says God placed on her heart, choosing to let the fruits of her ministry speak louder than the criticism.

Tonto Dikeh shares emotional church moments after facing pastor’s criticism. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng