NDLEA operatives intercepted 184.5 kilogrammes of coc@ine hidden in a courier company consignment bound for the UK, Europe, and Asia

The agency described the bust as the largest coc@ine seizure from a courier firm in its entire history

Two suspects, including socialite KC Luxury, were arrested in connection with the drug shipment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 184.5 kilogrammes of illicit drugs from a courier company in what it called the biggest such bust from a logistics firm in its history.

NDLEA chairman Buba Marwa said the consignment carries a street value of $27.7 million, roughly N39 million.

Marwa said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

As reported by TheCable, he disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Suspects named after courier company cooperates

The arrested individuals are Afolabi Kazeem Micheal, a socialite widely known as KC Luxury, and Lawal Kehinde, who works for a logistics company.

Marwa said the agency collaborated with the management of the logistics firm after the initial seizure, and that cooperation led directly to both arrests.

KC Luxury was apprehended at a Lagos airport while attempting to board a flight out of the country, according to Marwa.

Nigeria used as transit route for hard drugs

The NDLEA chairman said the seizure exposed a broader pattern in which Nigeria is being exploited as a transit point for moving illicit drugs to the United Kingdom, other parts of Europe, and parts of Asia.

Marwa described the operation as a significant milestone for the agency, emphasising that no courier channel would be spared from scrutiny.

Source: Legit.ng