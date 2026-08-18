New vehicle import rules for 2026 restrict used cars older than 12 years from manufacture

Steering configuration crucial as Nigeria mandates left-hand drive for imported vehicles

Green Tax surcharge on larger engine vehicles increases import costs from July 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians planning to import new or used vehicles in 2026 face a stricter compliance environment, with vehicle age, steering configuration, engine capacity and the condition of the car all affecting whether an import can enter the country.

The Nigeria Customs Service’s import prohibition list states that used motor vehicles above 12 years old from their year of manufacture are prohibited from importation.

Nigeria Customs releases new rules on Tokunbo car imports: age, engine size affected. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

This means a vehicle imported in 2026 generally cannot be older than the 12-year threshold, putting 2014 as the oldest model year under the stated rule.

However, importers and dealers should verify the applicable Customs valuation and clearance requirements before shipping, as the practical cost and treatment of a vehicle can depend on its specifications and Customs assessment.

2014 and newer models within the age limit

The rule does not restrict imports to particular brands or nameplates. Popular models from Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and other manufacturers can be imported if they satisfy the applicable requirements.

For buyers in 2026, 2015 and newer vehicles offer a wider compliance margin, while 2014 models sit at the outer edge of the 12-year prohibition threshold.

This makes checking the vehicle's official manufacturing year crucial before payment or shipment. A vehicle advertised by a seller as a particular model year should be verified against its documentation and identification details rather than relying solely on the dealer's description.

Left-hand drive remains important

Steering configuration is another major consideration for prospective importers.

Nigeria operates a right-hand traffic system, and imported vehicles intended for normal registration are generally required to be left-hand drive. Right-hand-drive vehicles face restrictions, making steering configuration an important check before a vehicle is purchased overseas.

This is particularly relevant to Nigerians sourcing vehicles from markets where right-hand-drive cars are common.

Bigger engines face new green tax

The vehicle import landscape also changed from July 1, 2026, following the implementation of new fiscal measures.

The Federal Government introduced a Green Tax surcharge on higher-engine vehicles.

Cars with engine capacities from 2,000cc to 3,999cc attract a 2 per cent surcharge, while those with engines of 4,000cc and above attract 4 per cent. Electric vehicles and certain exempt categories are not subject to the surcharge.

The new charge means buyers of larger SUVs and other high-capacity vehicles may face higher import-related costs even where the vehicle meets the age requirement.

Damaged and non-compliant vehicles carry risks

The age requirement is only one part of the import process. Customs enforcement also targets prohibited and improperly declared goods, with the Service continuing to seize vehicles and other restricted items during anti-smuggling operations.

Importers therefore need to confirm a vehicle's age, steering configuration, documentation, engine capacity and applicable tariff treatment before shipping.

FG releases new rules on the importation of used cars in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The broader 2026 reforms have also changed vehicle-related duties and levies, making it increasingly important for buyers to calculate the full landed cost rather than relying on the overseas purchase price alone.

Customs has urged importers, exporters and licensed agents to familiarise themselves with the revised tariff schedules and comply with the new requirements.

FG slashes import levy on Tokunbo, new cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government's decision to slash import levies on new and used vehicles has sparked optimism across Nigeria's automotive industry, with dealers, customs agents and freight forwarders describing the move as a step in the right direction.

However, industry stakeholders have warned that Nigerians should not expect an immediate drop in vehicle prices, citing exchange rate instability, high port charges and persistent logistics bottlenecks as major cost drivers.

The revised levy regime, which took effect on July 1 alongside the implementation of the Green Tax Surcharge, is part of the federal government's 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures aimed at reducing vehicle import costs, boosting trade and supporting economic growth.

Source: Legit.ng