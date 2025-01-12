Rapper Ycee has recounted an unfortunate incident that happened to him last year and what it cost him financially

In some post on his Instagram story, he stated that he lost millions of naira in 2024, and it was not the first time that such will be happening to him

He called for a ban on POS and said that his bank has not given him an explanation about the missing money in his account

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, professionally known as Ycee, has recounted how he lost millions of naira from his amount.

In a video on his Instagram story, he disclosed that N2.7million was stolen from his bank account in November 2024.

According to the Jagaban crooner, who recently quit music, it was not the first time that such will be happening to him.

He shared a statement of his account and how the money was withdrawn from it.

The person, who perpetrated the act first withdrew N1 million. Another N1 million was also taken from the account, followed by N7, 000,000.

The singer said that his Automated Teller Machine card was used to withdraw money from his account.

Rapper Ycee explained that his bank has not given an explanation on how his money will be refunded to him since the incident took place.

Ycee speaks about POS

Stating further, Ycee mentioned that the money was not taken from an ATM but through a Point of Sales machine.

He opined that if the money was stolen through an ATM, a CCTV camera would have captured the incident.

The music star, who collaborated with Olamide suggested that POS should be banned in Nigeria because he was sure many people would have fallen victim of the ungodly act.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ycee's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Ycee about his money. Here are some of the comments below:

@joshua_ewofobe:

"If you live in Nigeria and you don’t by any means involve in anything fraudulent, huge respect for you."

@saneboiyaman:

"Where have you been dude give us something to munch on we miss your sounds."

@vaayleen__:

"Why do people still use ATM cards?!"

@brownney_:

"That’s very sad."

@nci_wears:

"Sorry take heart."

@oyinade_clothing_materials:

"This is so sad ,ripping people off their hard earned money."

@april_udoh:

"The Government wouldn’t do anything o, bank wouldn’t do anything. Honestly If those people see heaven na view once."

@raybe_ka5:

"Like literally same tin happened to my mom two days ago."

@yemdross:

"This is a global issue not only Nigeria. If you swipe your card anyhow anywhere, you are going to get it from the boys. That is why we use credit cards so the money can be refunded and not impact cash. Nigerian government should make bank responsible for fraudulent activities to a certain extent."

@nalelo_leera:

"I hate it soo much, everytime you want to pay for something you’re hearing should I add the charges. Even if you’re buying from the said person. The last straw was went i went to buy fuel."

