A Nigerian man who wasted no time dropping out of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has shared an update on his life

The young man took to social media to narrate how he left the institution to focus fully on his business and job

He explained that leaving OAU looked completely reckless to observers, but the career progression he secured justified the gamble

An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Jeremiah Ajayi, has generated massive engagement online after sharing an update about his academic and professional life.

The young man, Jeremiah Ajayi, revealed that he made the tough choice to drop out of his law programme a few years ago to leverage a major career opportunity.

A Nigerian man who dropped out of OAU to start a business has shared an update about his academic journey. Photo credit: @jeremiahajayi/X

Source: Twitter

Man who left OAU shares life update

Despite the risks involved, the OAU dropout eventually returned to the classroom to finish his tertiary education through an online institution.

On his X handle, @jeremiahajayi_, the graduate posted pictures of himself in his graduation attire while reflecting on how his life transformed after making the unconventional decision.

He explained that, from the outside, leaving a prestigious campus like OAU looked completely reckless to observers, but the career progression he secured justified the gamble.

He listed his achievements and milestones as seen below:

He had landed a senior role at Stears He had worked with dream brands, He had won national awards, He had travelled to 10+ countries, He had written a book and industry reports and, He co-founded two organisations.

After achieving all these, he decided to return to school and also bagged a first-class degree in Business Management from Miva Open University.

He said:

"I dropped out of OAU Law in 2022 after I landed a senior role at Stears.

It was a risky bet. From the outside, it probably looked reckless.

But between then and now, I’ve worked with dream brands, won national awards, travelled to 10+ countries, written a book and industry reports, co-founded two organisations and built a life I once only prayed for.

And somehow, through all of it, I returned to school and graduated with First Class Honours in Business Management."

Reactions as OAU dropout bags another degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@Shotanny15 said"

"Big congratulations to you. 🎉"

@the_danniyel said:

"Congratulations, my leader!!!!!!"

@Obinnahub said:

"Congratulations, champ. 🎉"

See his X post below:

UI graduate who nearly quit school shares story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young student graduated from the University of Ibadan after overcoming heavy academic pressure.

Source: Legit.ng