A resurfaced video of billionaire Dr Adedeji Adeleke greeting fellow billionaire Razaq Okoya has gone viral on social media

Davido's father was spotted bowing repeatedly while Baba Okoya stood up to receive him at what appeared to be a high-profile gathering

Fans online have been drawing comparisons between Dr Adeleke's humble character and his son Davido's personality

A resurfaced clip of billionaire businessman Dr Adedeji Adeleke, father of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has set social media alight after showing him bowing repeatedly while greeting Eleganza Group founder and fellow billionaire Rasak Okoya at what appeared to be a gathering of prominent personalities.

In the video, Baba Okoya rose from his seat to acknowledge Adeleke's presence, while Adeleke bowed at least five times in return, choosing courtesy over the assumption that his own considerable wealth and status would speak for him.

Davido’s dad shares a notable moment with billionaire Razaq Okoya in viral video. Credit: @davido, @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

The gathering appeared to bring together some of Nigeria's most influential and successful individuals, yet the exchange that drew the most attention was this understated moment between two titans of business.

Adeleke's Humility Captures Attention Online

The clip resonated widely because of what it communicated without words. Despite his standing as one of Nigeria's most recognised businessmen, Dr Adeleke opted for a display of old-fashioned respect rather than the sort of casual familiarity that often accompanies power and wealth.

The moment has since fuelled a broader conversation about integrity, age, and what true class looks like.

Many observers were quick to link his behaviour to his son Davido's own widely noted warmth and accessibility, suggesting the Afrobeats star may have picked up more than music from watching his father.

What netizens are saying as Davido's dad and Razaq Okoya trend

The reactions to the clip have been wide-ranging, touching on respect, leadership, and the values that wealth cannot buy.

@Omo'ba Adé Àgbède commented:

"Respect is reciprocal. A leader who wants people to respect him must respect himself first, that's what Eleganza did by standing up. But some people want us to respect thieving leaders and politicians just because they have big numbers as age. Any leader that wants people to respect him should be ready to serve, do away with greed, sincerely addressing the yearnings of the people, these will build his integrity. Nothing commands respect like integrity."

@Wándé T. Àjàyí wrote:

"Even bowed to the wife! Not many would be so gracious to. And Baba Osoba was the star boy yesterday. He was everywhere."

@oyewoleayomides shared:

"Don't forget this man is like 68-69 years old ooo no be small man ooo (HUMILITY AT PEAK……"

@daniel.adeniyi.984 added:

"Remember he's greeting an older man."

Davido’s dad and Razaq Okoya share a moment that has social media buzzing. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Davido dragged over political history of Adelekes

Legit.ng had reported that the Adeleke family’s political history had resurfaced following comments by Nigerian singer Davido about his family’s roots in politics.

In a resurfaced interview shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the singer revealed that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first politician in the family before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning the idea of political leadership being passed down within a family as though it were an inheritance.

Source: Legit.ng